Woman Cooks Seafood in Car, Video Goes Viral-WATCH

In a recent viral Instagram reel posted by @alyssalauren, the internet is abuzz with a unique culinary adventure featuring a woman preparing a "seafood boil" in an unexpected location – her Tesla. The video showcases the vlogger comfortably seated inside her electric car, utilizing a makeshift kitchen setup.

The video shows a woman cooking in a really different way. She sits in her Tesla car and uses a small board on her lap to chop potatoes and garlic. She boils the potatoes with water from a bottle and then cooks shrimp on a grill with butter. After that, she sets aside the cooked shrimp and potatoes and makes a tasty seasoning mix in a bowl.

In the Tesla, she continues by putting butter, garlic, seasoning, and lemon juice in an empty pot. At the same time, she chops and grills sausages on an electric grill. The exciting part comes when she mixes everything – shrimp, potatoes, sausages, and more – in the pot to make a delicious seafood boil.It's a unique and interesting way to cook, especially in a car!

Watch the video:

The video has garnered widespread attention, amassing 4.6 million views.

Lots of people had different things to say in the comments. Read the video here:

