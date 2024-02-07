English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Women’s Healthy Weight Day: Here Are 10 Ways to Achieve Healthy Weight For Women

On the occasion of Women’s Healthy Weight Day, here are simple tips to achieve healthy weight.

Navya Dubey
Women's Healthy Weight Day
Tips to be a healthy women | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Women's Healthy Weight Day, observed every year on the Thursday of the third week of January, is a special occasion dedicated to highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy weight among women. This day serves as a gentle reminder for women to focus on their well-being and adopt practices that contribute to achieving and sustaining an ideal weight.  

The ideal range foe women given below: 

Advertisement

Maintaining a healthy weight, whether above or below the ideal range, involves enjoying balanced meals. Achieving a healthy weight doesn't demand rigorous workout routines, instead, it calls for consistent efforts to sustain the necessary weight for overall well-being.  

On the occasion of Women's Healthy Weight Day, here are 10 ways to achieve healthy weight for women: 

1. Set realistic goals for weight loss. 

2. Maintain a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. 

Advertisement

3. Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water. 

4. Incorporate regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes per week. 

Advertisement

5. Include strength training exercises to boost metabolism. 

6. Practice mindful eating, paying attention to hunger and fullness cues. 

Advertisement

7. Ensure quality sleep, aiming for 7-8 hours per night. 

8. Manage stress through activities like meditation or yoga. 

Advertisement

9. Choose healthy snacks, such as fruits, vegetables, or nuts. 

10. Regularly monitor progress and make adjustments as needed. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World22 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement