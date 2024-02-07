Advertisement

Women's Healthy Weight Day, observed every year on the Thursday of the third week of January, is a special occasion dedicated to highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy weight among women. This day serves as a gentle reminder for women to focus on their well-being and adopt practices that contribute to achieving and sustaining an ideal weight.

The ideal range foe women given below:

Maintaining a healthy weight, whether above or below the ideal range, involves enjoying balanced meals. Achieving a healthy weight doesn't demand rigorous workout routines, instead, it calls for consistent efforts to sustain the necessary weight for overall well-being.

On the occasion of Women's Healthy Weight Day, here are 10 ways to achieve healthy weight for women:

1. Set realistic goals for weight loss.

2. Maintain a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats.

3. Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water.

4. Incorporate regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes per week.

5. Include strength training exercises to boost metabolism.

6. Practice mindful eating, paying attention to hunger and fullness cues.

7. Ensure quality sleep, aiming for 7-8 hours per night.

8. Manage stress through activities like meditation or yoga.

9. Choose healthy snacks, such as fruits, vegetables, or nuts.

10. Regularly monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.

