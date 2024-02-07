Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:29 IST

World Cancer Day 2024: Know More About History, Significance, Myths And Facts

World Cancer Day, observed globally on February 4 each year, stands as beacon to raise awareness about cancer, advocate for its prevention and much more

Digital Desk
World Cancer Day 2024
World Cancer Day 2024 | Image:ANI
World Cancer Day, observed globally on February 4 each year, serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness about cancer, advocates for its prevention and stress the importance of early detection. 

The theme designated for 2022-2024 period, “Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access To Cancer Care,” signifies the necessity of global collaboration in the relentless fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day 2024: History

The roots of World Cancer Day trace back to the World Summit Against Cancer in Paris in 1999, where the concept was first proposed. On February 4, 2000, during the follow-up World Summit, the Charter of Paris Against Cancer was signed, officially marking the initiation of World Cancer Day. 

This charter aimed to highlight the importance of global co-operation in battling cancer, addressing critical issues related to care and research.

World Cancer Day 2024: Significance

World Cancer Day holds paramount significance in increasing awareness about early detection to reduce cancer-related fatalities. The campaign proactively urges individuals, organizations, and influential figures to unite, ensuring that patients and their families have access to proper care and support. 

Key Facts About World Cancer Day 2024:

  • Date: February 4, 2024
  • Theme: "Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access To Cancer Care"
  • Sub-Theme: "Together, we challenge those in power"
  • History: Inaugurated on February 4, 2000, with the signing of the Charter of Paris Against Cancer
  • Objective: Raise awareness about cancer, promote prevention, and stress the importance of early detection.

Myths and Facts on Cancer:

Myth: Cancer is always fatal. 

Fact: Many cancers are treatable, and early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment.

Myth: Only older people get cancer. 

Fact: While age is a risk factor, cancer can affect individuals of all ages, including children.

Myth: Cancer is purely hereditary. 

Fact: While genetics play a role, lifestyle choices and environmental factors also contribute to cancer risk.

Myth: Cancer is contagious. 

Fact: Cancer itself is not contagious, and being around someone with cancer does not transmit the disease.

Myth: All lumps are cancerous. 

Fact: Not all lumps indicate cancer, many are benign and harmless.

The ongoing global efforts to combat cancer, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, awareness, and early detection in the fight against this formidable disease.

Tata Cancer Hospital in India actively engages in charitable initiatives, providing financial assistance and subsidizing treatments for those in need, ensuring that quality cancer care is accessible to all. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:16 IST

