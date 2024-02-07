Advertisement

There’s now an AI-powered grill, touted to be the world’s first, underscoring the surge in the technology’s applications in our daily lives. The global artificial intelligence market size, as per industry reports, is projected to grow from $515.31 billion in 2023 to $2,025.12 billion by 2030.

Alexa, Siri, and conversational AI chatbots are transforming the way we communicate and access information. Driven by new developments and applications, AI is poised to reinvent the communications industry in the coming years.

Advertisement

“Looking at the recent evolution of AI, I’m optimistic that it will enhance the way humans communicate and express themselves in more confident and creative ways,” says Rakesh Godhwani, Founder & CEO of the School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME), a Bengaluru-based startup that offers communication training programmes to learners of all age groups.

“AI communication tools will aid, enhance and strengthen the process and finetune the feedback practice, while significantly cutting down on time and expenditure,” asserts Godhwani. In other words, AI will help us communicate better, in less time and at a lesser cost. However, the initial investment needed to program and customise these tools, he warns, may act as a barrier.

Advertisement

Another barrier is the concern about AI potentially replacing humans. “Ongoing studies continue to explore the capabilities and limitations of AI, leaving the debate open-ended and subject to evolving understanding,” maintains the communications expert. He alludes to similar reservations about computers a few decades ago. “Will they take over the role of teachers? We were worried. With experience, we know today that computers can be a powerful aid in imparting knowledge. While they haven’t replaced teachers in the classrooms, they have certainly enhanced the learning experience for learners of all age groups,” explains Godhwani.

One powerful element that humans have, which AI can’t simulate completely, he notes, is feelings. “Humans are perceptive. I am not sure how close AI can come to simulating that,” says the IIM Bangalore alumnus. He gives the example of powerful and time-intensive feedback given to learners at SoME’s communications programmes. “We are able to use cognitive frameworks to connect the dots. Given that communication is highly subjective, it needs to be contextualised,” he adds.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2018, SoME has delivered numerous transformative and impactful programmes. These programmes, based on the organisation’s unique ‘Six Cs’ philosophy, empowers learners with key life skills, namely Communication, Confidence, Collaboration, Curiosity, Competence and Creativity.

In an increasingly digital world, Godhwani notes, people are craving for non-digital spaces that foster human connections and communication. “To listen with curiosity, and speak with clarity and confidence is an art that can be mastered – with or without AI,” he says.

Advertisement

Currently, businesses are using AI-based tools to manage monotonous tasks and expand the creative potential of different areas of communication. Whether it is focusing on the nuances of written communication, or working on facial expressions and intonations in verbal communication, AI is paving the way for more effective communication.

“Today, we have self-learning communication platforms, and there is a lot of learning happening today from AI bots too. The question is, is it good enough? We will have to wait and let time decide the answer,” says the entrepreneur who believes that technology is a great enabler, but not be the main driver in the realm of communication.

Advertisement

While it’ll be tough for an AI bot to replicate human interactions that are powered by emotional connections and individual perceptions, it can certainly facilitate a more collaborative, interactive and immersive learning environment. “There are no effective tools yet for communication mentorship. However, it’s just a matter of time, perhaps less than a year, before the technology catches up!” predicts Godhwani.