Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Amit Singh Leads Amigo Cyber Security to Unprecedented Growth in the Digital Sphere

The Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based Cyber Security Solutions Company excels in the IT sector and astonishes people with its incredible services.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amit Singh
Amit Singh | Image:Amigo Cyber Security
Founded by a visionary named Amit Singh, he has pioneered incredible ideas, paving a path for success for young minds in AI and Cyber Security.

Sometimes, all it takes is an idea to be implemented to get closer to one’s vision. However, people should also understand that to do that; first, they need to know the “Why” of starting a business in a particular realm, garner more knowledge, and work on solving people’s problems and concerns, eventually filling a gap in that sector. When it comes to the fast-changing and dynamic sectors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Security, it is even more imperative for cyberpreneurs to push boundaries and stay ahead of the curve, much like what Amit Singh has done with Amigo Cyber Security.

The Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based Cyber Security Solutions Company excels in the IT sector and astonishes people with its incredible services. Its services, such as web app penetration testing, mobile app penetration testing, network penetration testing, and training in ethical hacking, cyber security, and network security, besides providing the best EdTech programs collaborating with various universities, have helped the brand, established under Cyberplus Defence Academy LLP, come a long way.

Founded in 2017 by a visionary entrepreneur named Amit Singh, the brand has emerged as a trailblazer in the AI and Cyber Security sectors. He studied Computer Science Engineering at Jodhpur Engineering College. He found the need to be a part of the IT world to keep providing solutions to the dynamic industry with his company.

From a humble beginning to creating a legacy with his company and now his brand, Amit Singh is clear in his vision of exceeding expectations with his innovative AI and Cyber Security solutions. For this, his company has undertaken several research-oriented programs in file security, email security, and data security. His team has worked day in and day out on prime data, helping multiple corporate clients achieve their targets.

The company’s vision is to develop a socially secure network to protect the confidential data and identity details of businesses, organizations, communities, and individuals. Ultimately, they want to help India evolve as a country aware of Cyber Security.

Amit Singh wishes to grow Amigo Cyber Security as a go-to place for everything related to AI and Cybersecurity and foster partnerships with many more universities and corporations to design incredible programs and impart as much technical knowledge as possible. Focusing on continuous learning and adaptation, the company is poised to reach the forefront of the industry, spearheading transformative programs and initiatives for AI and Cybersecurity.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:21 IST

