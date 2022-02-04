Academic Institutions Learning Best Ways To Carry Out Hybrid Learning

The pandemic caused unimaginable changes in the ways in which learning is carried out. Universities, schools, and academic faculty have had to quickly adapt to these changes, curating engaging classes, providing sufficient technology, and making sure their students are comfortable working in their new environments.

This episode of Shaping India’s Future, brought to you by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Engineering in association with Republic Media Network, provides insights on the challenging aspects of hybrid learning and factors to consider to ensure that no aspects of the students' learning are compromised. Featuring on the guest panel are Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, Dr. K. Arul Prakash, Alumni, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Professor Department of Applied Mechanics, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Dr. Priyanka Srivastava, Psychologist, and Deepika Sharma, Principal, Grand Columbus International School.

The guests reflect on the positive and negative implications of online learning, concluding that hybrid learning is the best option to keep students engaged while ensuring that they are not missing out on the hands-on skills needed, particularly in degrees like engineering.

"E-learning is not digital or electronic learning. When done properly, it is effective, engaging, and efficient learning." - Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Ultimately, even though in-person teaching is becoming safer again, hybrid learning has unarguably changed the educational landscape in India. It is up to academic institutions to make sure they are effectively providing remote options for their students in order to keep up with the times, and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is providing a great example of how to balance all aspects of hybrid learning so that their students are getting the most out of their education.