Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

BJP's Dilip Kumar Singh Distributes Lord Ram-Themed Calendars, Celebrates Ram Mandir Inauguration

Dilip Kumar Singh's leadership in organizing such a grand celebration in Hamirpur reflects a commitment to community building.

Digital Desk
BJP Leader Dilip Kumar Singh
Post-ritual, attendees were treated to a lavish feast, symbolizing communal spirit and shared joy | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a spectacle of communal harmony and spiritual fervor, India recently bore witness to the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, a momentous celebration of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram's divine child form in the sacred city of Ayodhya. Parallel to the grand festivities in Ayodhya, BJP leader Dilip Kumar Singh orchestrated a similar event in Rath, highlighting the profound connection between cultural heritage and community engagement.

Singh, renowned for his grassroots connect and leadership took the opportunity to personally connect with the people during this auspicious occasion. Embracing the spirit of unity, he organized a traditional fire ritual, known as a havan, and a grand feast, fostering a sense of togetherness among the community. The havan, conducted by local priests, served as the focal point, creating an atmosphere of sanctity as participants offered prayers.

Advertisement

Post-ritual, attendees were treated to a lavish Bhandara (Feast), symbolizing communal spirit and shared joy. The tables were laden with diverse culinary delights, further reinforcing the bonds of unity and conviviality among the people of Rath.

Dilip Kumar Singh's outreach efforts extended beyond the political spectrum, focusing on the shared cultural identity that unites people, transcending barriers and differences. Going door-to-door, he distributed calendars featuring Lord Shri Ram, not only as a token of divine remembrance but also as a symbol of the rich cultural and spiritual heritage binding the community together.

Advertisement

The events in Ayodhya and Rath stand as testaments to India's deep-rooted cultural fabric and its ability to harmoniously blend spirituality with community engagement. These celebrations reach beyond religious boundaries, transcending political affiliations, and emphasizing the shared values that bind the diverse populace. 

Singh's leadership in organizing such a grand celebration in Hamirpur reflects a commitment to community building and fostering a sense of pride in cultural heritage. As the flames of the havan flickered in Rath and the aroma of the feast permeated the air, it wasn't just a celebration of divinity but a celebration of unity, joy, and the enduring spirit of India.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Nitish Kumar-led NDA Govt in Bihar Will Win Trust Vote: Minister

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  3. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement