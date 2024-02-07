Advertisement

Embark on a Journey of fascinating stories with these top- rated books and authors in 2024.

1)- Vastu Remedies by Dr. Jayshree Om

Dr Jayshree Om Borad is an award winning author and a PhD on Vedic Vastu. Her aim is to harmonize the modern living with ancient wisdom. Vedic Vastu is a mechanism of tapping into one's full potential . The intention of writing the book, is to revive ancient science, create a harmonious space that aligns with the earth and cosmic energy. To maintain its authenticity, the author has written each chapter with authentic info. containing a description of ancient principles, related diagrams, case studies, myths and truth about the subject. So, dive into this authentic science and morph your home into a positive space .

2)- “The Other Man” by Ajaybir Singh Garkal

Frankie, an ambitious journalist sniffs out puzzling rumours of the first ever military coup in India. The trigger point is the iconic former Army Chief, General Jogmer. Given his family’s proximity to the legendary Jogmer clan, Frankie follows his instinct to Rajasthan where the first Jogmer Festival is being organised by opportunistic NRIs headed by Vikram Bhagat as a means to inveigle themselves into the changing power game in India. Will the hot romance between Jogmer’s reckless younger son and Bhagat’s whimsical daughter affect the larger scheme of things? To know more dive into the book.Ajaybir Singh Garkal has aimed to grab the grey cells of all mystery and romance aficionados.

3).Ponder Awhile by Mohit K. Misra

Poet Mohit K. Misra does more than ponder as he contemplates the nature of man and God, he unveils the very essence of humanity. An atheist from a long line of Hindu and Parsi priests, in his mid-twenties the sea conjured his restless spirit into action and in fact, he gained enlightenment in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The acclaimed and irresistible truth-telling poetics found in Ponder Awhile is magical.Ponder Awhile shares his soul's awakening to the truth and the light. Born in 1970 in Mumbai.Studied in Cathdral and John Connon then Jaihind College before joining the Merchant Navy.A spiritual Experience in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean altered his course of life and he was given signs to share God knowledge via the medium of poetry.

4) The Wanderers 3.0( The ice on the Tower) by Sarthak Rathi

The The Wanderers 3.0( The ice on the Tower) is the recent most work of Mr. Sarthak Rathi. It is an exciting and adventurous novel that takes readers on a thrilling journey through space and different planets.It’s the 3rd book in the series.With vivid descriptions and an intriguing plot, Sarthak takes readers on a thrilling adventure.Mr. Rathi, a very Young author whose writing journey begin at the age of 8. He went on and published his first book, The Wanderers: The Sound of the Lake at the age of 12, three years back in 2019. His second book, The Wanderers 2.0: The Strike on the Satellite, was published in 2021. Travelling has always been a big part of his stories. He loves to play badminton, code, has ran a few half-marathons.

5)- Baby Steps to Big Dreams by Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff - A book on parenting

The book was launched in the presence of Hon. President of the Republic of Mauritius. Within 2 months, it has been declared as the Best Seller by Amazon. The book further has the privilege of being the only book to have been ever launched at a United Nation COP Summit till date. It is more than just a book; it is a lifelong resource that empowers parents to be proactive in their child's development. The author, Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, MD & CEO of the Kalorex group, She is a name synonymous with education in India and has influenced the lives of more than 65,000 students over the past 3 decades.

6)- The memory paradox: The gift and the curse of human memory by TE ARAVIND

"The Memory Paradox." is a universe where human memory and technology intricately interweave. Aravind's storytelling delves into fundamental human needs and their intersection with groundbreaking technologies, posing profound questions about the role of technology in our lives. The series delves into the significance of mental health. Aravind's narrative underscores the potency of collaboration, resilience, and the profound impact of technology. Aravind TE, a former banking professional turned author, Aravind explores the confluence of science, data, and mental health, intending to stimulate contemplation and present fresh outlooks.

7)- Sojourn To Maldives’ by Aneeta Chitale

Aneeta is the author of her debut novel 'Sojourn To Maldives'. A beautiful novel set on the backdrop of 'The Indian Ocean'. It's blossomed from her memoirs during her stay at The Republic of Maldives. This is a scintillating story of Aari and her bravado in the skirmish between India and The Republic of Maldives during the fragile, uncertain years of 2009 to 2013.The contemporary times and India's bi-lateral relations with the neighboring country is delicately handled with a breath of fresh air and the mesmerising white sandy beaches. Aneeta has published this novel across 143 countries.

8)Broken Anvils by Rohith Agarwal: Unveiling a Literary Marvel

Embarking on a literary journey, Rohith Agarwal - an exceptional ship recycling consultant, presents a masterpiece that dives into the world of shipbreaking and more. Widely acknowledged for fostering positive changes in the Indian ship recycling industry, Agarwal, has not only gained recognition for his advocacy but also added a literary feat to his accomplishments now with "Broken Anvils.” In this unique and captivating tale, Agarwal, narrates Jeevan's exploration from rural areas to industrial landscapes, delving into the intricate world of shipbreaking. "Broken Anvils" stands out as a compelling read. A heartbreaking story about the unsaid struggles of hand-to-mouth workers. His literary work serves as a testament to his multifaceted contributions to the industry, enriched by his inside knowledge, resonating with readers across the globe.

9) Antarctica Unveiled – A Journey into the Icy Heart of the White Continent by Bhupender Gupta

The book recounts the author's recent journey to Antarctica, also known as the "white continent," and his adventures in this fascinating part of the world. It becomes increasingly interesting to read as he recounts the mundane details of travel on the fourteen-day journey to the Antarctic peninsula. From Santiago, via Port Williams, the last city on Earth, and finally, boarding the Silver Seas cruise for a 14-day journey. this itinerary is truly remarkable. Photographs captured, makes the text more informative and captivating, as the author recounts his thrilling encounters with Antarctica's wildlife, stunning landscapes, and mesmerizing icebergs.

Whether you're navigating the treacherous Drake Passage, observing massive whales, or touching down on one of the many islands, this one-of-a-kind travelogue will transport you to this incredible location. You'll be able to see stunning seals of all kinds, as well as a variety of penguins, including Adelie, Gentoo, and Chinstrap, the original inhabitants of Antarctica, up close and personal.

