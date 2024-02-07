English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

CSNJ Co. Ltd. Is Set to Elevate Your Style With It’s Spectacular Range of Jewellery Pieces

Mr. Chin Samnang laid the foundation of the brand CSNJ Co. Ltd. about 7 years ago launching a minimalist range of jewellery as its initial step.

Digital Desk
CSNJ Co. Ltd.
CSNJ Co. Ltd. is embellishing your dreams with certified authentic products with guaranteed purity. | Image: CSNJ Co. Ltd.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mr. Chin Samnang laid the foundation of the brand CSNJ Co. Ltd. about 7 years ago launching a minimalist range of jewellery as its initial step which was loved and appreciated so much and attracted a great clientele which eventually led to the evolution of the brand. He being a visionary wanted to position himself sturdily in the international markets. He was intrigued about intricate jewellery designing. He with his utmost dedication invested his ideas and techniques into the brand and ruled not only the local Cambodian markets but also made a name across countries.

The intricately designed ornate style jewellery is exhibited on their online platform with plethora of options and is customisable from inception to completion. This way the customers have the right to choose the purity, the gemstones, the designs and the base metal for their pieces which can be sumptuously adorned by them. The delivery is express and reaches the customers within no time even if they are residing outside Cambodia. 

Advertisement

CSNJ Co. Ltd. is embellishing your dreams with certified authentic products with guaranteed purity sustaining you for a long time. They embarked on this journey with a mission to capture not only the local markets of Cambodia but also the international markets. They have wooed over their customers with exquisite designs and gift sets made with love for festivities and celebrations. They also provide for their elite clients, top-notch luxurious statement pieces on request.

Mr. Chin Samnang is treading his way to the top. His brand was an event partner at Miss Universe Cambodia 2021 and his especially curated pieces were donned by the participants of the beauty pageant mesmerising the audience at the event. He also designed the beautiful crown for the same event with intricacy and embellishments which was a sight to behold. The crown’s detailed designing fetched great media publicity for the brand. Mr. Chin Samnang is striving to achieve more and more with hard work and consistency in quality, designs and styles. It’s a locally owned brand doing wonders at the international platform by meeting the requirements of international standards of jewellery. Along with Mr. Chin Samnang, local artisans and skilled craftsmen have put their heart and soul in uplifting the standards of products curated.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eternals Bad Reviews Triggered Emotional Trauma In Kumail Nanjiani

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Men Playing Football On Different Terraces

    Info6 minutes ago

  3. Nestle India Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs 656 crore

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Bharti Airtel set for growth with rising ARPU, market share expansion

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement