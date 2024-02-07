Advertisement

Mr. Chin Samnang laid the foundation of the brand CSNJ Co. Ltd. about 7 years ago launching a minimalist range of jewellery as its initial step which was loved and appreciated so much and attracted a great clientele which eventually led to the evolution of the brand. He being a visionary wanted to position himself sturdily in the international markets. He was intrigued about intricate jewellery designing. He with his utmost dedication invested his ideas and techniques into the brand and ruled not only the local Cambodian markets but also made a name across countries.

The intricately designed ornate style jewellery is exhibited on their online platform with plethora of options and is customisable from inception to completion. This way the customers have the right to choose the purity, the gemstones, the designs and the base metal for their pieces which can be sumptuously adorned by them. The delivery is express and reaches the customers within no time even if they are residing outside Cambodia.

CSNJ Co. Ltd. is embellishing your dreams with certified authentic products with guaranteed purity sustaining you for a long time. They embarked on this journey with a mission to capture not only the local markets of Cambodia but also the international markets. They have wooed over their customers with exquisite designs and gift sets made with love for festivities and celebrations. They also provide for their elite clients, top-notch luxurious statement pieces on request.

Mr. Chin Samnang is treading his way to the top. His brand was an event partner at Miss Universe Cambodia 2021 and his especially curated pieces were donned by the participants of the beauty pageant mesmerising the audience at the event. He also designed the beautiful crown for the same event with intricacy and embellishments which was a sight to behold. The crown’s detailed designing fetched great media publicity for the brand. Mr. Chin Samnang is striving to achieve more and more with hard work and consistency in quality, designs and styles. It’s a locally owned brand doing wonders at the international platform by meeting the requirements of international standards of jewellery. Along with Mr. Chin Samnang, local artisans and skilled craftsmen have put their heart and soul in uplifting the standards of products curated.

