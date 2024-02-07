Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Empower Industry Expertise with The Gold Mentor: Guides Coaches, Consultants, and Course Creators

Digital marketing expert Aashish Kant Verma provides tools and support to help coaches and course creators achieve success with personalised guidance.

Digital Desk
Digital marketing expert Aashish Kant Verma
Digital marketing expert Aashish Kant Verma | Image:Republic
New Delhi (India) February 5: The Gold Mentor, founded by digital marketing expert Aashish Kant Verma, provides a personalised suite of tools and support to empower coaches, consultants, and course creators. With over 2 years of experience and a proven track record of success stories, Aashish and his team offer customised guidance, actionable strategies, and full support to help clients transform their knowledge into gold.

The Gold Mentor offers two comprehensive programs:

T.G.M. Blue Mastermind: A year-long mentorship program with guidance from Aashish Kant.

T.G.M. Premium Community: Lifetime access to the exclusive community and resources with Aashis’s expert visions.

The Gold Mentor is accelerating journeys
 

  • Direct Access to Industry Experts: Learn from the best in interactive live sessions with industry leaders who've walked the same path and achieved remarkable results. Gain invaluable insights and practical tips to overcome challenges and propel growth.
  • Personalised Support and Roadmaps: The Company offers curated one-on-one strategy sessions with Aashish Kant – get expert guidance to address the specific needs, refine plans, and chart a clear roadmap to success aligned with unique goals.
  • Actionable Learning and Resources: Dive deep into practical strategies and tools through exclusive workshops designed to boost knowledge and equip clients with the skills to excel. Access a treasure trove of resources, including a 24/7 AI-powered knowledge base, for instant answers and support whenever needed.
  • Unleash Course Creation Potential: The "Course Mastery Blueprint" eBook, the essential guide to creating high-impact online courses, is available for download from Google. Discover proven methods, expert insights, and actionable steps to transform knowledge into a lucrative business.
  • Exclusive Membership and Community: T.G.M. Premium Community is a lifetime access pass to a supportive network of peers and mentors. Individuals can engage in discussions, share experiences, and accelerate their growth with Aashish Kant Verma and get the community's collective wisdom.
  • AI-Powered Solutions at the Fingertips: The Gold Mentor's innovative A.I. Chat Solution provides instant answers to every course creation, coaching, and consulting questions. No matter where they are, 24/7 prompt authentic replies are there to streamline the journey with the power of AI.


 


 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

