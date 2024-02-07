Advertisement

MUMBAI: In the dynamic realm of digital marketing, where consumer engagement demands innovation, Mumbai headquartered OneNative Advertising, India's leading integrated digital media advertising company, has taken a bold step towards redefining its identity. The company has transformed itself into CereOne Media, a holistic digital marketing solutions provider committed to crafting authentic connections between brands and users. Established in 2017, the company has emerged as a key player in the digital media advertising landscape, with headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Delhi, Bangalore and a subsidiary in Singapore. The decision to rebrand stems from a strategic shift towards a more comprehensive and thoughtful approach to marketing.

CereOne: Nurturing Meaningful Connections in the Digital Era

CereOne Media represents a significant evolution from native advertising to a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the challenges of the digital age. The company now offers advertising solutions across the ecosystem of Connected TV, Programmatic Digital Out of Home (pDOOH), innovative content marketing, high impact – sustainable advertising via WeTransfer and more. The underlying commitment to deep thinking and strategy remains unchanged, promising a unique and effective approach in the competitive digital marketing landscape. "Our new identity, CereOne Media, signifies our dedication to deep thought and strategy in the digital marketing space," says Deepak Karnani, founder-director, CereOne Media.

" Within the digital media universe, consumers keep moving between mediums the need of the hour is omni channel approach across digital media, where the users can be reached seamlessly – true to our motto of making brands matter in moments that matter.” “We are excited about the possibilities that CereOne Media opens up for brands in the digital marketing landscape,” adds Harish Patil, co-founder, CereOne Media. “At CereOne Media, we believe that every brand interaction should be an experience that is not just welcomed but also wanted, invited in and not blocked.”

The Essence of CereOne: A Thoughtful Blend of Mind and Unity

The name CereOne is a fusion of "Cere," derived from the Latin "cerebrum," reflecting the focus on deep thought and strategy, and "One," signifying a holistic approach where all solutions converge seamlessly. The vibrant and exciting pink, combined with a bright orange color scheme, conveys warmth and collaboration.

A Commitment to Making Brands Matter in Moments that Matter

At CereOne Media, the commitment is to empower brands to come to life and connect with their audience in moments that truly matter. The rebranding emphasizes the company's dedication to helping brands tell their stories in a way that resonates, inspires, and leaves a lasting impression. Stay tuned as CereOne Media unfolds its journey, sharing more insights into the transition and the expansive range of services designed to elevate brands in the digital space. About CereOne Media CereOne Media is a leading digital marketing solutions provider that has evolved from OneNative Advertising, offering a holistic approach to marketing. With a focus on deep thought and strategy, CereOne Media is committed to creating meaningful connections between brands and users in the ever-changing digital landscape. The company also advises international clients on India strategy and has been the India sales representative for WeTransfer since 2017. Headquartered in Mumbai, CereOne Media operates with a global presence, providing advertising solutions across Connected TV, DOOH, captivating content creation, and more.

http://www.cereone.com

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/cereone/

For details, connect with us – contact@cereone.com