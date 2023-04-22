10 Best Jackpot City Casino Alternatives 2023: Find Your Favourite Platform

Are you tired of playing the same old online gambling site and looking for fresh options to explore among casinos in Canada? Our team has compiled a list of the top 10 alternatives to the Jackpot City platform, featuring the best sites that offer exciting games, generous rewards, and a great overall user experience. Read on to find out the best Jackpot City sister casinos for Canadian players in 2023:

The 10 Best Jackpot City Casino Alternatives in Detail!

➡️Overview

BitStarz is a first-class online gambling site licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao since 2014. They pride themselves on offering friendly support, exceptional player treatment, and a personalised gaming experience based on your deposit habits and favourite games.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

They offer an incredible selection of promotions, including regular bonuses, weekly promotions, and free spins.

Like Jackpot City games selection, the gaming library in BitStarz is one of the most extensive on the market. It features over 2,800 different games from 40 various providers, including their own games with proven fairness.

The website is functional, intuitive, and easy to navigate, with all the essential information you need to get started.

The loyalty program is unique: there are individual prizes and opportunities.

➡️Reputation

The platform is constantly monitored for honesty and security, and all personal and financial data is encrypted with 128-bit SSL encryption.

Additionally, BitStarz requires age verification for every payment transfer. To protect minors, it has strict anti-fraud compliance to prevent underage playing.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

The Mighty Toro

Royal Chip

Book of Kemet

➡️Bonuses

The platform offers a welcome bonus with the following conditions:

1st deposit - 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins

2nd deposit - 50% up to 1 BTC

3rd deposit - 50% up to 2 BTC

4th deposit - 100% up to 1 BTC

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

The registration process at the platform is short and easy. The minimum deposit is very low, while the maximum one is unlimited, making it accessible to all players. In addition, their support is one of the best in the industry, with live chat and email support as well as a comprehensive FAQ section.

➡️Overview

There are still some Jackpot City sister casinos or best Bitstarz alternatives for Canadian players. So get ready to launch into the stratosphere of online gambling with Casino Rocket.

Launched in 2020 and licensed by Hollycorn N.V. in Curacao, this platform is owned by Dama N.V. With 24/7 offerings and games, it is the perfect place for players looking for an exciting experience.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

A massive library of over 3,000 games, including slots, progressive jackpots, live games, fruit machines, and 3D and branded games.

Sleek adaptive design for mobile devices, allowing you to enjoy your favorite games on a high-quality level.

Multiple transaction options, including Visa, Mastercard, Ecopayz, Instadebit, Idebit, Venus Point, Neosurf, PaysafeCard, Skrill, Neteller, CoinsPaid (cryptocurrencies), bank transfer, and Interac.

A fantastic loyalty program that rewards players with exclusive bonuses, promotions, and tournaments.

➡️Reputation

This gambling site is a reputable and reliable online platform authorized and regulated by Curacao. It boasts SSL technology and extraordinary security measures to ensure a safe and secure gaming environment.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

Zero Day

Wild Velvet

Superb Cup

➡️Bonuses

The casino's main reward is the first deposit bonus : a 100% reward of up to $500 plus 50 Free Spins.

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

In general, if you are interested in gambling sites in Canada, Casino Rocket is an excellent option for beginners and experienced players alike. The platform accepts a variety of fiat and cryptocurrencies, including CAD.

➡️Overview

KingBilly is deservedly considered one of the top casinos in Canada. With a huge number of games, including jackpots, slots, table and live games, players worldwide can enjoy an unmatched gambling experience in KingBilly, which Curacao licenses.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

Fast payouts: Payout speed for e-wallets - instant, credit cards - 1-2 business days, Bank transfers - 3-7 business days.

Simple and well-designed mobile app.

Huge selection of games, including over 5,000 games and a live section with 400+ games. It substantially exceeds Jackpot City games!

Variety of rewards and special offers for all customers, such as loyalty points you can redeem for real money and cashback for every gambler.

➡️Reputation

KingBilly is a top-notch online platform that has been operating since 2017 with no serious complaints from users.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

Big Bass Splash

Book of Dead

Big Bamboo

➡️Bonuses

The site offers a welcome bonus of $2500 and 250 Free Spins.

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

The site has some limitations, there are no active bonuses for the jackpot, progressive jackpot, and lotteries. Moreover, there is a limited-time offer of free spins, but still, KingBilly is a great option. It is a great choice for players looking for top-notch gambling, with a wide selection of games, fast payouts, and a user-friendly interface.

➡️Overview

RickyCasino, a member of the Dama N.V. family, entered the fast-growing online gambling industry in 2021 with a Curacao license.

Gamblers interested in card and table games can select from a huge library of products like baccarat, pontoon, American poker, Texas Hold'em, double-exposure or classic blackjack, American, French, or European roulette, and more.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

The mobile-optimized platform that offers more than 2,800 mobile games.

RickyCasino supports a variety of payment methods, including debit and credit cards, instant banking, e-wallets, and prepaid vouchers.

The site's user-friendly layout promotes smooth navigation.

The platform accepts many fiat and cryptocurrencies, including CAD, AUD, EUR, USD, NZD, RUB, NOK, PLN, JPY, BTC, and IND.

➡️Reputation

RickyCasino is owned by Dama N.V. and regulated by Curacao officials. The platform is a veteran in the gambling market.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

Wild Cash x9990

Lady Wolf Moon

Lucky Farm Bonanza

➡️Bonuses

RickyCasino provides a 1200 USDT bonus and 550 Free Spins for newcomers, which makes it one of the best gambling sites for USDT by Analytic Insight players punters

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

Major drawbacks of RickyCasino include three times deposit turnover and three-day bonus validity, which can be a deciding factor for casual players.

However, for players with a sufficient bankroll, these disadvantages do not pose significant problems for an enjoyable and profitable experience.

➡️Overview

Enjoy another platform like Jackpot City casino Canada available at 7Bit. Founded in 2014, 7Bit has made a name for itself in both the fiat and cryptocurrency gambling world. With a Curacao license, players can expect top-notch features like a lucrative welcome offer, sophisticated design, a wide selection of games, 24/7 support, and others.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

7Bit provides responsive customer support via live chat or email, with quick and clear answers available 24 hours a day.

The platform offers weekly promotions and exclusive offers such as Monday Reload, Wednesday Free Spins, and Weekend Cashback.

The site's search bar and game categories make it easy to find your favorite game due to its convenient site navigation.

7Bit supports a wide range of payment options, including Skrill, Neteller, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

➡️Reputation

7Bit has an exceptional reputation as a Provably Fair gambling platform, relying on random number generation algorithms. When you create an account, the 7Bit only provides access to legit slots according to your region.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

Buffalo Trail

Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS

3x3 Hold The Spin

➡️Bonuses

On the site, you can find a welcome pack of up to $300 or 1.5 BTC with 100 Free Spins

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

Despite lacking a special mobile application, the site is optimized to run quickly on all devices. 7Bit is a great choice for those looking for an exceptional gaming experience with different features, a wide selection of games, and excellent customer support.

➡️Overview

WooCasino is a powerhouse in the world of online gambling. Founded in 2020, it boasts a good library of over 1,000 games from 90+ gambling game providers. The site is owned by Dama N.V. and authorized by the Curacao government, which should guarantee its legitimacy.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

The Android and iOS application is simple to install and provides a seamless gaming experience.

Tournaments and bonuses are abundant at WooCasino.

Banking is easy: many deposit and withdrawal options are available, and payout rates range from 1 to 3 days.

The user interface is sleek and user-friendly.

➡️Reputation

WooCasino is a fair and secure platform, and SSL encryption keeps users' information protected. A random number generator guarantees fair play in every game.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

20 Boost Hot

Cai Shen 689

Book of Anunnaki

➡️Bonuses

For Canadian players, there is a welcome pack with 300 CAD and 200 FS

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

WooCasino is the perfect choice for online gambling enthusiasts looking for a diverse and exciting gaming experience.

What is more, players can access WooCasino on any device: the HTML5 design offers a hassle-free experience on desktop, mobile, and tablet devices.

➡️Overview

Try yourself at the National Casino, where the excitement and fun never end. Established in 2021, it is a responsible gaming operator licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao. It also offers an amazing selection of games, with a live section included.

With a multi-vendor platform, the site features a wide variety of card games, table games, and many titles like Jackpot City slots. It provides an exceptional gaming experience in both real-money and demo modes of play.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

Welcoming and professional live chat customer support.

Convenient software and an exclusive multiplayer blackjack version.

The platform boasts many secure withdrawal methods, including MasterCard, Visa, Neteller, Help2Pay, ecoPayz, Skrill, iWallet, SticPay, and MuchBetter, depending on player preferences and location.

The website, compatible with mobile devices and running on HTML5, guarantees an enjoyable gaming experience with no lags, interruptions, or disruptions.

VIP program with multiple tiers and different perks like growing bonuses, cashback, and free spins.

➡️Reputation

The platform has earned an excellent reputation since its inception, with security and reliability at the forefront.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

9 Coins

Brumby’s 243

Inferno Diamonds

➡️Bonuses

Get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $100 and 100 FS as a new player.

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

With a variety of bonuses and promotional offers, including match bonuses, free spins, deposit bonuses, and exclusive promotions, the platform caters to the needs of players of all types.

➡️Overview

Founded in 2016 and licensed in Curacao, this platform has video poker, slots, jackpots, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and demo game versions. Moreover, PlayAmo Live Casino gives players the feeling of a real gambling experience.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

The site offers attractive rewards.

Multiple payment methods available (including crypto coins).

PlayAmo has a reliable customer support team where you can get help via live chat, email, and site messaging.

The platform offers nearly a hundred varieties of blackjack and roulette for live play. Hence, you can be sure to find your favorite game similar to Jackpot City online platform.

➡️Reputation

PlayAmo takes its privacy policy seriously and protects players' data and bank information. Regulated by Antillephone N.V. and Direx N.V., it gives players peace of mind while playing.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

20 Boost Hot

Lucky Jack

Gold Rush with Johnny Cash

➡️Bonuses

As a Canadian user, you can add funds, and you will double the deposit amount as a bonus. The max reward amount is 500 CAD.

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

PlayAmo offers high-quality gaming thanks to its professional platform operation.

Still, newcomers may find it challenging to navigate the site. The platform app is not available on the Google Play Store or iOS. However, players can access PlayAmo from their smartphones or tablets through the mobile site.

➡️Overview

This site is licensed by the government of Curacao and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, guaranteeing a fair gaming experience for all users. Although Bizzo Casino is a new platform launched in 2021, it has over 3,000 games in its library, making it one of the fastest-growing gaming sites.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

The website has a fresh and modern design. The color scheme is aesthetically pleasing and draws the user's attention.

The game menu is well organized, and users can easily filter options based on developer, category, and popularity. There is also an option to search for specific games.

It has a site optimized for mobile devices that provides the same gaming experience as the desktop version. The menu section is simple and easy to use.

The loyalty program has 30 different levels, and users can earn free spins and bonus money as they progress through the levels.

➡️Reputation

The platform is owned and operated by TechSolutions Group N.V. – an iGaming organization managing many other brands.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

20 Boost Hot

Gold Rush with Johnny Cash

Aztec Fire

➡️Bonuses

You can gain up to C$ 250 and 100 FS as a welcome bonus.

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

Customer service is responsive and friendly, with a live chat feature available 24/7. The site also has a FAQ section; users can also email the support service for more complicated questions.

In summary, Bizzo Casino is a gaming platform with a user-friendly interface, great promotions, and a reliable support team.

➡️Overview

Since its debut in 2020, LevelUp has taken the gambling world by storm, garnering more and more fans, which can also compete with Jackpot City online platform. Licensed by Curacao, the platform offers more than 200 new and 2,000 classic slot machines, as well as live games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

➡️Why better than Jackpot City Casino?

It offers an extensive selection of games from several software providers, ensuring players have access to hundreds of entertainment activities.

The platform's Terms and Conditions are transparent and easy to understand.

Users can choose from more than 10 payment methods, including e-wallets, credit cards, and cryptocurrency, with most transactions being instant and free.

The site is completely responsive and straightforward to navigate on a variety of devices without the need to upload any apps.

➡️Reputation

The platform's reputation is solid, although it is recommended to read the terms and conditions of the game to avoid withdrawal problems.

➡️Top 3 casino games to try

Magic Spins

Easter Heist

Gold Fever

➡️Bonuses

With LevelUp, you start from a 100% deposit match up to $100 + 100 free spins on your first deposit.

➡️Is this site good for Canadian players?

Gamblers can contact LevelUp Casino's support team via the 24-hour chat, which guarantees prompt assistance.

There are many reasons why LevelUp is considered an exciting option for gambling for its diverse and convenient gaming experience.

Final Words 👋

Online gambling has been growing in popularity in recent years, and many Canadian players are looking for new and exciting platforms to try their luck. Our list of the top 10 Jackpot City sister casinos for online gambling enthusiasts offers many options for punters looking to expand their horizons. Try them today and find your new favorite platform.

Disclaimer ⚠️

If you need to be sure about all of these sites on the list, stop by here for a review:

It is critical to encourage responsible gambling. Keep in mind that only people 18 years of age or older can gamble.

To prevent addiction problems, if any, contact a National Gambling Problem Specialist at 1-800-522-4700.

If you need help, feel free to contact: