Chandan Garg, Chairman & MD Innovana Group, Talks About Anytime Astro App

1. Why did you think of creating an Astrology app? Any specific reason?

Astrology is something I strongly believe in as I have personally experienced the change the right guidance can bring in someone’s life. There have been instances in my life which made me realize that Astrology had immense potential to empower individuals, improve lives and bring a positive transformation in one’s life journey. But, believe it or not, it was always a challenge to find an Astrologer who was genuine or experienced. We wanted to build something that would make getting Astrology consultations easier, more approachable, personalized and, of course, affordable. The vision was to bridge the gap between genuine Astrologers and users who are looking for guidance in life. So, the idea of Anytime Astro came into being.

2. Please tell us a little bit about Anytime Astro

Anytime Astro is essentially a portal that provides online Astrological consultations. Here, the users can connect with genuine Astrologers, Vastu Experts, Palm Readers, and Tarot Experts instantly via live chat or call. We have an application as well as a website which enlists experts in various domains, among which the user can select any and connect with them within seconds. Also, there are various other Astrological products and services that our users can enjoy on our platform. In simple terms, Anytime Astro has everything an individual needs to get guidance, accurate predictions, find solutions and get everything related to Astrology in one place.

3. Speaking of predictions & guidance, how accurate are these predictions anyway that are given by Astrologers?

Astrological guidance can do wonders in your life. But it has to be the right guidance coming from a genuine source. The accuracy of all predictions totally depends on the level of experience of the Astrologer offering consultation. So, it becomes really important to choose an Astrologer who is genuine, experienced and certified. At our platform, we select every Astrologer through a 7-level interview process where each Astrologer is reviewed on the basis of their certifications, qualifications and experience. Today, Anytime Astro has more than 1000 Astrologers, and each of them is certified in their respective domain and holds years of experience. You will only find genuine expert Astrologers here, which is why the accuracy of our Astrological predictions is unprecedented.

4. There are many online Astrology apps in the market. How is Anytime Astro different?

Anytime Astro is the result of years of research, hard work and thorough market analysis. I won’t deny that there are several apps in the market which are offering the same services as we do. But what makes us stand out from the rest is our team of Astrologers. We leave no stone unturned in associating with the best Astrologers who are available 24/7 to talk to our users and guide them. And the result is millions of happy customers. Our team of experienced Astrologers, developers, and designers put in countless hours every day to produce a reliable platform that meets the demands of people in need and Astrology enthusiasts around the world. When it comes to security, privacy, cost, use, authenticity, and tailored guidance, our platform checks all the right boxes. In contrast to other platforms, Anytime Astro offers a variety of free services designed with the customer in mind, ensuring an exceptional user experience.

5. Recently, there have been many cases of violation of personal privacy of users and misuse of their data. What is your take on the security of users’ personal data on your platform?

We know how the problems that we have in life or the personal information that our customers provide are quite sensitive, which is why we give utmost attention to the security of the platform. Maintaining user privacy and confidentiality is the number one priority at Anytime Astro. We believe that our customers can only find accurate solutions to their problems if they can discuss them without the fear of their privacy being breached. At Anytime Astro, all personal data is protected by state-of-the-art security measures. To guarantee that the personal information of our users is always anonymous and secure, we have put in place reliable encryption techniques and stringent privacy policies. As per the statistics and customer reviews, I believe that this is one of the most loved things about our platform.

6. What led you to believe that customers would switch to an online Astrology service, given that Astrology is regarded to be a conventional business?

I analyzed the online Astrology market and realized that most of the apps available in the market do not have a user-friendly interface and hence have a low success rate. The Astrology market in India was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021 and was growing at a CAGR of 5.7%, which implied there was ample opportunity & demand for the product.

So, I came to the conclusion that Anytime Astro will have to go beyond the traditional Astrology predictions and come up with services that a modern user can relate to. Today’s user needs everything simple, quick, and hassle-free. Anytime Astro became popular due to these reasons plus the 24/7 availability of Astrologers. Be it accurate guidance on love, marriage, career, money, health, family, or business, we brought it right at their fingertips, making it easier for users to get genuine services.

7. Where do you see Anytime Astro 5 years from now? What are the future plans?

Anytime Astro is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. We aim to introduce many new features and services, like making it a multilingual platform to broaden our reach and expand our user base to become a global leader in Astrology-related services. Recognizing that every individual's journey is unique, Anytime Astro plans to introduce even more personalized features and services. To enhance the user experience and provide more in-depth Astrological insights, we will invest in developing advanced tools and resources that will ensure that users can effortlessly navigate the app and access the vast array of Astrological information and services it offers. By staying at the forefront of Astrological innovation, we seek to empower users with accurate, reliable, and comprehensive Astrological guidance.