Top 10 Online Casino Sites For Canadian Players In 2023 | HUGE Wins!

What is the best Canadian online casino in 2023? To be more precise, there are the top 10 online casinos for CA gamblers!

It is difficult for gamblers to find a good online casino in Canada, especially if they have already tried many options. In addition, players must guarantee that the site is reliable and will bring them big payouts. To facilitate your search for online casinos in Canada, we have researched 67 online casino websites to select the top 10 best options!

BitStarz: Best of All Online Casinos in Canada Ozwin: Best for Mobile Gambling 7Bit Casino: Best for High Rollers FairGo: Best for Online Slots in Canada KingBilly: Best Canadian Casino for the Top Provider Games Woo Casino: Best for Jackpot Games National Casino: Best High Withdrawal Limits PlayAmo: Best Canadian Casino for a Wide Range of Table Games Bizzo Casino: Best for Fastest Withdrawals LevelUp Casino: Best Canadian Casino for FS

Know Your Best Casino! More Details About the Top Gambling Sites

These sites for online gambling Canada proved to be the best options for skilled players eager to get big prizes. They all have excellent conditions, generous bonuses, and are licensed and trustworthy. Of course, there is also a winner among them, and that is BitStarz. Based on our observations, we rank this casino as the best Canadian gambling site.

BitStarz registration

Company: DAMA N.V. Casinos

Established: 2014

This award-winning licensed online casino for Canada players has been operating for 9 years, an achievement in the gambling market.

Still, Bitstarz has some country restrictions. If you are not from CA, find more top online casinos like Bitstarz here.

What online slots for Canada players can give you massive wins?

BitStarz boasts an excellent game library, including slots, table games, and live casino games. High rollers usually play highly volatile slots and jackpot games here because Bitstarz is known for its fast payouts of big wins. The casino also offers original games of its production that gamblers will not find on other gambling sites.

Bitstarz $10 Bets HUGE WIN

Providers: Netent, Playtech, Microgaming, Quickspin, Play'n Go, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Live, etc...

The online casino Canada games: Wolf Gold, Book of Tut, Cleo's Gold, Lightning Roullete, Aztec Magic, Mental, and Elvis Frog in Vegas.

Payouts

BitStarz accepts fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. As a result of our tests, we determined that the average withdrawal was 10 minutes 31 seconds, which may vary depending on the volume of withdrawals. That is simply an amazing result when you consider that more than 3.6 million players play on the casino site.

Promotions and boosts

Claim a 100% Match Bonus up to $100 or 1 BTC + 180 FS here

on your first deposit. New players can also receive a no-deposit bonus of 20 free spins after they verify their email. Players can claim Reload Mondays, Wednesday Free Spins, and Tesla Giveaway, among other promos.

Customer service

You can email customer support or chat with questions or concerns. It is available 24/7, and according to our results, you will receive an answer within no more than 3 minutes if you use email. In the live chat, the operator will answer you instantly.

Legality facts

Dama N.V. is a reliable company that has many years of experience and exists within the law and with a Curacao license. It owns BitStarz and guarantees legitimacy for Canadian customers.

Ozwin games

Company: Dama N.V.

Established: 2020

Ozwin stands out for its comfortable conditions and an excellent list of popular games. It can still be called new, but that did not stop it from quickly attracting customers with great opportunities.

The top online casino games for you

This online gambling Canada site has RTG games in its lobby. Nevertheless, those are high-RTP titles with good progressive features, despite the fact that this gambling collection can use new arrivals.

Providers: RTG

The online casino Canada games: Aztecs Millions, Caribbean Hold'em, Caribbean Stud, Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold, Jackpot Piñatas, Let'em Ride, Megasaur, Shopping Spree II, Spirit of the Inca.

Payouts

Regarding withdrawals, only three methods are available: Bank wire, eZeeWallet, and Bitcoin. If you want to get your winnings faster, we advise using cryptocurrencies. As a rule, withdrawals take around 48-72 hours (the maximum you wait before receiving your winnings). Ozwin as well as some of the rated casinos accept bitcoin from players, but before that Republicworld also already did a list of the best bitcoin casinos in Canada in 2023 - the information is still current!

Promotions and boosts

Grab your welcome bonus here to get 200% up to $2000 + 50 free spins instantly! In addition, gamblers can enjoy the second part of this welcome package, which is 200% up to $2000 + 50 free spins yet again, but FS work for another game (Bubble Bubble 2). Several regular promotions give you deposit boosts, cashback, and other perks. Plus, Ozwin has interesting tournaments with huge prize pools!

Customer service

You can contact Ozwin customer support via email or live chat, but you will only get a quick response between 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Based on our experience, you can ask a question at another time of the day, but you will receive an answer later.

Legality facts

The company that owns this casino is registered and established under the laws of Curacao, which guarantees its legality in Canada. While researching this gambling site, we found no facts that would speak of its unreliability.

7Bit Casino home page

Company: Direx N.V.

Established: 2014

7Bit Casino can be called one of the best crypto casinos in Canada, with an excellent selection of Bitcoin games and a large list of supported cryptocurrencies. If you crave to win big more often, you should pay attention to this one and these high-bet online casinos! Where did we get this information? This is not the first time Republicworld publishes articles that are considered reliable and show the true side of the crypto gambling world, before that there was an article about VIP casinos in Canada, where 7bit casinos were also in the ranking and in the top 5!

Online Canadian casino games for you

It offers over 7,000 games in total. You can play Bitcoin slots, cryptocurrency table games, and live dealer games on its website. The choice is wide and exciting because the casino cooperates with stellar software providers.

Providers: Netent, Yggdrasil, 4thePlayer, Nucleus Gaming, Spribe, Lucky, Endorphina, NoLimit, Wazdan, Mascot, Platipus, etc...

The online casino Canada games: Buffalo Trail, Sunny Coin 2: Hold The Spin, Aloha King Elvis, 7& Hot Fruits, Book of Cats.

Payouts

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, Cubits, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Skrill, and Neteller are available for depositing and withdrawing winnings on this online gambling site. The minimum deposit is €$10 or 0.005 BTC and a maximum of $4,000.

Promotions and boosts

It has a great Welcome Package. Get a 100% match up to 5 BTC and 100 FS right now! We also recommend paying attention to the cashback, which ranges from 5% to 15%.

Customer service

Players can contact 7Bit customer support via email or live chat 24/7. It quickly assists in both communication methods, so you can choose what you like best.

Legality facts

That is an officially licensed and regulated gaming casino that inspires confidence in its activities. It has a Curacao license and a very high level of security.

FairGo casino games

FairGo Casino is known for its slots that players find quite rewarding. We ensured this gaming place offers valuable bonuses, excellent online slots, and other profitable games for real money so it could enter our list of the best online gambling sites.

Canada casino online games to try

Before we talk about this greatest casino with a long and interesting history of success in Canada, it's worth noting that they started in Australia and are still the leaders of the online gambling market there. Republicworld has previously written an article about the best online casinos in Australia, where it included FairGo Casino in its ranking. Our article focuses on Canada and FairGo Casino offers players from Canada a plethora of online slots, over 100 video poker games, 100 blackjack games, roulette games and more. Most games promise big winnings for players, but we advise you to focus on slots, as they are more profitable according to our testing.

Providers: Microgaming, ELK Studios, Evolution, Play’N Go, Thunderkick, and Yggdrasil

The online casino Canada games: Gold Express, Dragon Wealth, Sunlight Princess, Queen of The Sun, 15 Dragon Pearls, Wild Buffalo.

Payouts

FairGo Casino offers a variety of payment methods to its players, including credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, e-wallets such as Neteller, prepaid cards such as Paysafecard, and bank transfers. The minimum deposit is from $20 to $30, slightly higher than in previous casinos, but it does not exceed the norm. You can withdraw up to $7,500 weekly and up to $15,000 monthly.

Promotions and boosts

Receive 300% as a Welcome Bonus and + 50 FS that you can claim 14 days after your first deposit. You may also enjoy Daily Bonuses, the VIP Club, and Tournaments.

KingBilly casino game assortment

Company: Dama N.V.

Established: 2017

Based on our research, this is a reputable casino that positions itself as one of the best sites for VIP gamblers with good games, customer service, and VIP service. It has had several awards since 2017, guaranteeing your success here. And for more VIP casinos, check this list of the best VIP online gambling sites!

Best casino online games

In the KingBilly lobby, players enjoy over 5,000 games, of which 4,500 are video slots. We also counted over 400 live games, including several video poker games. The site has entertainment for beginners and advanced players, making it a great option for gambling online regardless of your level.

Providers: Quickfire, Playson, Microgaming, NetEnt, Nolimit City, Playtech, Endorphina, Play’n GO, etc...

The online casino Canada games: Big Bass Splash, Big Bamboo, Magic Spins, Valley of The Gods, Wolf Gold, Ultra Burn, Midas Golden Touch.

Payouts

You can use NeoSurf, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Coinspaid to make a deposit. If you want to get your winnings, you can use Bank Transfer, Bank Wire, and Coinspaid. The minimum deposit is $10, which is the standard and will allow you to start winning quickly. Maximum withdrawal limits €4,000 per transaction, €20,000 per week, and €40,000 per month, allowing you to withdraw large sums of money.

Promotions and boosts

New KingBilly members can expect a nice boost! Get a Welcome Bonus here and obtain up to €1,000/5 BTC in bonus funds and 200 FS, which you can use in the Starburst slot. We advise you to be careful, as the 20 free spins each day will expire after 24 hours if not used.

Customer service

Gamblers can use live chat or email at any time of the day to contact customer support. We also personally contacted customer service, and the agent quickly and professionally answered all our questions, so we are convinced of its quality. That is why KingBilly is considered a major competitor to the world-famous online casino Jackpot City, which is one of the leaders of gambling in Canada.

Legality facts

This gambling website is licensed by Dama N.V. and regulated by Antillephone N.V., which allows it to be included in the list of the safest. It is definitely a legit option for Canadian gamblers.

Woo Casino home page

Company: Direx N.V.

Established: 2020

Woo Casino can interest players with a list of providers with more than 60 trusted names. Gamblers also enjoy many new games here because this online casino never misses an enhanced slot that has just entered the market!

Canadian online slots and other games to try

Woo Casino has over 3,300 online games in its game library. It offers slot machines (traditional, 3D, jackpot, etc.) and table games like poker, roulette, blackjack, or baccarat.

Providers: Amatic, Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, etc...

The online casino Canada games: Jungle Beats, Dark Wolf, Lady Wolf Moon, Wolf Saga, 20 Boost Hot, Book of Tribes, and Big Wild Buffalo.

Payouts

Woo Casino supports various payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Paysafecard, and Bitcoin. The minimum deposit is C$10. The maximum withdrawal limit is $4,000 per day, $16,000 per week, and $50,000 monthly.

Promotions and boosts

New members at the Woo Casino site will receive a Welcome Package of $300 and an additional 200 FS that applies to the first two deposits. Also, you can get a 50% bonus up to $400 + 50 FS for Yak, Yeti & Roll pokie every Wednesday. Claim your bonus here for additional perks!

Customer service

Woo Casino offers users its email or live chat to contact customer support, but we advise using live chat as the faster option. When contacting customer service, we got all the needed answers and discovered that it is available in 10 languages.

Legality facts

This online gambling website is owned and operated by Curacao licensed company. Thus, you can become a member of Woo Casino without a doubt since its activities are completely legal.

National Casino promos

Company: TechSolutions Group Limited

Established: 2021

National Casino is a great option for those who like the table and live dealer games. Even though it is still a new casino, it cooperates with over 70 software providers and has a high rating.

Real money casino Canada games for you

Overall it has over 4,000 game options like slot machines, card games, and table games.

Providers: 1x2 Gaming, Amatic, Big Time Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, ELK, Endorphina, Red Tiger, etc...

The online casino Canada games: Fruit Party, Poseidon's Rising, Money Hive, Big Wild Buffalo, Book of Tribes, 20 Boost Hot.

Payouts

On the National Casino site, you can deposit and withdraw funds using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard. It also supports E-wallets like ecoPayz. The choice is smaller than we would like, but it is not a tragedy as withdrawal limits of only €10. It has a withdrawal limit of €50,000 per month, €16,000 per week, and €4,000 per day, one of the lowest in our top 10.

Promotions and boosts

Rush to claim a Welcome Package for you of up to €100 + 100 FS. After registering, you can also receive 100 FS every Monday as part of the Monday Free Spins promo.

Customer service

Customer support is available via live chat and email 24/7. After we contacted National Casino customer support, we confirmed that the team works quickly and efficiently.

Legality facts

TechSolutions Group Limited has already launched many other online casinos and is registered in Cyprus. Since National Casino belongs to them, the gambling website operates according to the law, and there is no need to worry about your data.

PlayAmo home page

Company: Direx N.V.

Established: 2016

There are many reasons to join PlayAmo, as it offers users an amazing library of online casino games, bonuses, and promotions. It also has a good experience in the market which means that it knows what a proficient gambler needs.

The top online casino games not to miss

PlayAmo has over 3,500 games in its library, which is certainly impressive. Its range includes slots, table games, and live dealer games. It also offers a good selection of poker games from reputable providers, making it one of the best CA poker sites.

Providers: Playtech, NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming, etc...

The online casino Canada games: Jungle Beats, Dark Wolf, Lady Wolf Moon, Wolf Saga, 20 Boost Hot, Money Hive, and Book of Anunnaki.

Payouts

Playamo Casino Winnings Calculator

Some payment methods include credit cards, debit cards, and cryptocurrency. Gamblers can use Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, and Visa. However, if you want to withdraw your huge winnings faster, we advise you to withdraw them using cryptocurrency. The maximum withdrawal will be €/$4000, but they are much higher for crypto.

Promotions and boosts

The online gambling Canada site now offers a great bonus package for beginners and weekly bonuses for regular players. New gamblers can use the 100% match bonus up to the $300 Welcome Package for the first two deposits + 150 FS. You can also claim promotions such as the High Roller bonus, Friday Reload Bonus, and Free Spins Bonus.

For exclusive promotions, visit this PlayAmo bonus page.

Customer service

PlayAmo customer service can be contacted 24/7 via live chat or email. Our analysis of this casino has shown that customer support is available in English, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, and German.

Legality facts

The site is fully licensed in Curacao, and all CA players can legally play online here. PlayAmo also regularly updates its security system, so nothing will threaten your data if you choose it.

Bizzo Casino home page

Company: TechSolutions Group N.V.

Established: 2021

Bizzo Casino is a truly generous Canada online casino with great welcome bonus packages. It boasts winning games and is also prudent about the safety of its players.

Casino Canada online games to enjoy here

It is great for online gambling Canada due to its rich lobby. It has a wide selection of games from over 60 software developers, including the most well-known.

Providers: Pragmatic Play, Playson, BetSoft, Evolution Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, Push Gaming, Relax Gaming, and Booming Games.

The online casino Canada games: Jungle Beats, Dark Wolf, Lady Wolf Moon, Wolf Saga, 20 Boost Hot, Book of Tribes, and Big Wild Buffalo.

Payouts

Bizzo Casino accepts transactions through Visa and Mastercard. The site also accepts E-wallets, such as Skrill and Neteller. However, we want to point out that PayPal is not available. You can also use offline banking options. The maximum withdrawal is 4,000$.

Promotions and boosts

The gambling hub offers a 100% First Deposit Bonus up to €/$100 on your first deposit + 100 FS for Dig Dig Digger and Mechanical Clover.

Claim your deposit bonus and FS instantly! At the same time, 50 FS will be instantly added to your account. You can also claim Extra Free Spins on Monday and Thursday Reload Bonus.

Customer service

Bizzo Casino is owned by an experienced company registered and incorporated under the Curacao laws. It also provides detailed information about itself on the site, which confirms its legality.

Legality facts

This gambling website operates with a valid Curacao government license which makes it trustworthy. It also has a license from Kahnawake, which only strengthens its credibility.

LevelUp Casino gambling games

Company: Dama N.V

Established: 2020

The most interesting features of LevelUp Casino are its generous offers, secure payment methods, and dynamic customer support. Even though the casino is still young, it is already convincingly demonstrating that it is a world-class platform.

Most profitable Canada online casino games

The casino gaming lobby contains over 7,000 games, of which 4,500 are slots. It includes the latest slots, live dealer games, jackpots, and table games.

Providers: BGaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, 1x2Gaming, ELK, QuickSpin, Betsoft, NextGen, Evolution Gaming, etc...

The online casino Canada games: Wolf Treasure, Dragon Pearls, Moon Sisters, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Sun of Egypt, and Tiger Stone.

Payouts

LevelUp Casino supports such payment methods as Visa and Mastercard, Skrill and Neteller, Neosurf, and more. During our research, we noted that players could withdraw €3,000 per day, €7,500 per week, and €15,000 per month, which is quite good for big payout hunters.

Promotions and boosts

Getting a welcome bonus, claim your €500 or 5 BTC + 180 FS on your first deposit. You may also be interested in promotions such as Workaday Reload, Weekend Reload, and Top Weekend.

Customer service

You can contact LevelUp Casino customer support via email or phone number. This gambling house also allows players to ask questions or leave comments using its mobile app.

Legality facts

LevelUp Casino is a legal online gambling site licensed by the iGaming authorities in the Netherlands Antilles.

How to Find Legit Online Casino Sites in CA?

Players should consider some important points before registering on online gambling sites. That is necessary to avoid registering in an unreliable online casino and not getting into unpleasant situations. Here is what you must note for choosing the best online gambling sites Canada:

License check

Ensure that the casino you have chosen for gambling is licensed. Only licensed casinos can be reliable because they adhere to certain rules and laws. That is important since your game's fairness depends on it. Moreover, some casinos might function illegally. Please ensure you know the penalties for illegal gambling before playing.

Security check

The best online casinos must have a high level of security and update it periodically. If you have chosen a gambling hub that guarantees your data's safety, it can be considered a good option for playing.

Focus on game providers

Before registering on the site, ensure it offers games only from trusted software providers with high-quality products. It can be an excellent choice if it cooperates with such providers as Netent, Playtech, Microgaming, Quickspin, Play'n Go, and Evolution Gaming.

Payout information

Finding information about minimum and maximum deposits/withdrawals should be easy. While chasing big payouts, you need to know the maximum amount you can withdraw to understand your capabilities on the site.

Evaluate bonuses

Bonuses should benefit players and help them multiply their winnings. If you are choosing between several online casinos, compare their bonus offers and choose the one that offers more generous ones. Also, do not forget to check the wagering requirements! If they are too high, finding a better site for gambling online would be the best idea.

Test the customer support

Make sure that customer service responds quickly to player requests and professionally answers any questions. That will allow you to quickly get an answer to any question that arises and resolve any difficulties in a short time.

Conclusion

We hope our list of the best CA online casino sites has been helpful to you. They went through all our research and testing and honestly heard to be called one of the top gambling options. By registering on one of these sites, you will not regret your choice and get the best experience!