Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Tigoona Open Frugal Innovation Community Ushers in Last-Mile Mobility Revolution for Street Vendors

Tigoona is designed to empower entrepreneurs and transform urban logistics, is backed by 3DEXPERIENCE Lab & Open Fugal Innovation community at Dassault Systèmes

Digital Desk
Tigoona Revolutionizes Last-Mile Mobility at 3DDEXPERIENCE World 2024
Tigoona Revolutionizes Last-Mile Mobility at 3DDEXPERIENCE World 2024 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tigoona featured at 3DDEXPERIENCE World 2024, the annual event dedicated to the 3DEXPERIENCE Works and SOLIDWORKS communities, held in Dallas from February 11-14, 2024. With over 5,000 attendees, including users, business leaders, makers, entrepreneurs, and students, this event marks the 25th anniversary of the world’s premier gathering for discovering the technologies, trends, and strategies shaping the future of product design and manufacturing.

Tigoona, a revolutionary last-mile mobility solution designed to empower entrepreneurs and transform urban logistics, is backed by the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab and the Open Fugal Innovation community at Dassault Systèmes. Powered by the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and Solidworks Connect, Tigoona is showcased as a symbol of empowerment for millions of street vendors and small businesses across India. With its electrically assisted propulsion and modular design, Tigoona offers a seamless and efficient mode of transportation, enabling entrepreneurs to reach more customers and expand their businesses like never before.

Frugal innovation, a key focus of the project, emphasizes achieving more with less. It encourages creative thinking and resourcefulness to address societal challenges while promoting sustainability and resource conservation. Frederic Vacher, Head of Innovation at 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, Dassault Systèmes, emphasized the significance of frugal innovation in championing sustainability and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

Abhijit Bansod, Founder & CEO of Tigoona Mobility Pvt Ltd, highlighted the collaborative efforts with 3DEXPERIENCE LAB, stating, "At Tigoona, we're not just building a vehicle; we're building a bridge to a better future for street vendors and small businesses."

Suhaspritipal Gongate, Leading 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Dassault Systèmes India, underscored the role of frugal innovators in driving positive change, particularly in underserved communities. He emphasized the collaborative ecosystem fostered by Dassault Systèmes'3DEXPERIENCE Lab, empowering startups and innovators to tackle significant challenges.

As Tigoona continues to gain momentum, plans are underway to enhance its features and expand its reach to more cities and communities across India. Supported by Dassault Systèmes'3DEXPERIENCE Lab Open Frugal Innovation community, Tigoona aims to redefine last-mile delivery and empower entrepreneurs nationwide.

For more details about Tigoona, visit www.tigoona.com 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

