India is getting ready to celebrate the much-awaited consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On January 22, 2024, the world will come together and witness the glorious Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama. Ahead of the same, a 15-foot-tall metallic squirrel has been installed at the recently inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station. It is made by a Bengaluru-based self-made sculptor Kalyan S Rathore.

What is the significance of squirrels in Ramayana?

In the epic tale of Lord Rama and his army preparing for war with Ravan, a heartwarming incident unfolded that carried a profound lesson. The troops were engaged in constructing a bridge over the sea to reach Lanka and the diligent monkeys worked tirelessly to extract rocks and stones from mountains to build the passage.

an illustration of Lord Rama with the squirrel | Image: facebook/drarjunpai

Amidst the bustling activity, a small brown squirrel caught Rama's attention. The creature, with limited strength, diligently carried little pebbles to the sea and contributed in its own humble way to the grand task. However, when the squirrel crossed paths with Hanuman, who was carrying a massive rock, it faced the ire of the mighty monkey.

After a few monkeys laughed off the squirrel's efforts, the sincere animal expressed its devotion to Rama and its eagerness to contribute. The other monkeys again dismissed its efforts as foolish and tossed it aside in disregard. Rama witnessed this scene cradled the small creature lovingly and addressed the importance of love and the intrinsic value of every contribution, no matter how small.

an AI illustration of squirrel on Ram Setu | Image: X/ grin_news

Addressing the monkeys, Rama pointed out the significance of the tiny pebbles brought by the squirrel and other smaller creatures. These seemingly insignificant elements filled the gaps between the huge stones, strengthening the entire structure. Rama's profound words left the monkeys ashamed and reflective.

Rama further apologised to the squirrel for the mistreatment it endured and thanked it for its sincere efforts. As a mark of appreciation, he gently stroked the squirrel's back with three fingers, leaving behind three white stripes—a symbol seen on squirrels to this day.

Squirrel | Image: Unsplash

This timeless tale teaches a valuable lesson—every task, regardless of its scale, holds equal importance and collective efforts, no matter how small, contribute to the success of a greater purpose.