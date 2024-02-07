English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

A Giant Squirrel Takes The Centre Stage At Ayodhya Junction, Here's How It is Connected To Ramayana

A giant squirrel has been established at the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Dham Junction and here's what significance it holds in Lord Rama's life.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Squirrel at Ayodhya Dham Junction
Squirrel at Ayodhya Dham Junction | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India is getting ready to celebrate the much-awaited consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On January 22, 2024, the world will come together and witness the glorious Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama. Ahead of the same, a 15-foot-tall metallic squirrel has been installed at the recently inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station. It is made by a Bengaluru-based self-made sculptor Kalyan S Rathore.

What is the significance of squirrels in Ramayana?

In the epic tale of Lord Rama and his army preparing for war with Ravan, a heartwarming incident unfolded that carried a profound lesson. The troops were engaged in constructing a bridge over the sea to reach Lanka and the diligent monkeys worked tirelessly to extract rocks and stones from mountains to build the passage.

an illustration of Lord Rama with the squirrel | Image: facebook/drarjunpai

Amidst the bustling activity, a small brown squirrel caught Rama's attention. The creature, with limited strength, diligently carried little pebbles to the sea and contributed in its own humble way to the grand task. However, when the squirrel crossed paths with Hanuman, who was carrying a massive rock, it faced the ire of the mighty monkey. 

Advertisement

After a few monkeys laughed off the squirrel's efforts, the sincere animal expressed its devotion to Rama and its eagerness to contribute. The other monkeys again dismissed its efforts as foolish and tossed it aside in disregard. Rama witnessed this scene cradled the small creature lovingly and addressed the importance of love and the intrinsic value of every contribution, no matter how small.

an AI illustration of squirrel on Ram Setu | Image: X/grin_news

Addressing the monkeys, Rama pointed out the significance of the tiny pebbles brought by the squirrel and other smaller creatures. These seemingly insignificant elements filled the gaps between the huge stones, strengthening the entire structure. Rama's profound words left the monkeys ashamed and reflective.

Advertisement

Rama further apologised to the squirrel for the mistreatment it endured and thanked it for its sincere efforts. As a mark of appreciation, he gently stroked the squirrel's back with three fingers, leaving behind three white stripes—a symbol seen on squirrels to this day.

Squirrel | Image: Unsplash

This timeless tale teaches a valuable lesson—every task, regardless of its scale, holds equal importance and collective efforts, no matter how small, contribute to the success of a greater purpose.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World18 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News19 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement