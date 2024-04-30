Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a highly auspicious Hindu festival celebrated annually on the third lunar day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. The sacred day holds great significance and is believed to bring prosperity, wealth, and good fortune to those who observe it with devotion.

Date and muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya 2024

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya is falling on May 10th this year, as per the Hindu calendar. The auspicious Tritiya Tithi will begin at 4:17 AM on May 10 and will end at 2:50 AM on May 11.

Akshaya Tritiya | Image: Freepik

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most favourable days for new beginnings, investments, and charitable acts in Hindu culture. The word "Akshaya" means "imperishable" or "eternal," signifying the belief that any good deed performed on this day will yield endless blessings and benefits. It is believed that the fruits of one's actions on Akshaya Tritiya never diminish and continue to grow over time.

Akshaya Tritiya is also believed by Hindus to be the birthday of Parasurama, the sixth avatar of the god Vishnu. Those who observe it in honour of Parasurama refer to the festival as Parasurama Jayanti. According to another legend, the sage Vyasa began reciting the Hindu epic Mahabharata to the god Ganesha on Akshaya Tritiya, while other believe it is the day when Lord Kuber was appointed the God of wealth.

Puja rituals

Devotees wake up early and take a bath before performing puja rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, the deities of wealth and prosperity. Offerings of flowers, fruits, sweets, and incense are made to seek their blessings.

Akshaya Tritiya | Image: Freepik

Giving alms to the needy, feeding the poor, and donating to charitable organisations are considered highly meritorious on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that acts of kindness performed on this day multiply manifold and bring abundant blessings.

It is also believed that buying gold jewellery is auspicious on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, as that gold signifies wealth and sets the tone for the rest of the year to bring prosperity.

Celebrations of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. People adorn themselves in new clothes and jewellery, signifying the spirit of prosperity and abundance. It is considered an auspicious day to start new ventures, make investments, purchase gold, or begin any significant endeavour.