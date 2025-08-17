Building An Aquarium? Types Of Fishes To Keep At Home And How To Care For Them

Keeping an aquarium at home adds beauty and a sense of calm, while also being a rewarding hobby. It is also an aesthetically pleasing view. However, with animals and pets comes responsibility and fishes require care and love. Choosing the right fish is important, especially who are going to bring up fish as a pet for the first time. Some species are easier to care for than others.

Types of fishes to bring home for an aquarium

Goldfish: Easy to maintain, but they do need a spacious tank as they grow bigger than expected.

Guppies: Small, colorful, and low-maintenance, guppies adapt well to different water conditions.

Betta Fish: Known for their bright colors and flowing fins, bettas are territorial, so it’s best to keep one per tank unless properly separated.

Mollies: Peaceful and versatile, mollies thrive in both freshwater and slightly brackish water.

Tetras: Neon and cardinal tetras are schooling fish that should be kept in groups, adding vibrancy to the tank.

Angelfish: Graceful and elegant, angelfish require a medium to large tank and slightly warm water.

Image for representation | Image: X

Steps to take care for fish at home

Tank size and setup: Choose a tank size suitable for the species. Provide hiding spots with plants, rocks, or decorations.

Water Quality: Maintain clean water with regular filtration and partial water changes. Keep the pH and temperature stable according to the fish type.

Feeding: Offer a balanced diet of flakes, pellets, and occasional live or frozen food. Avoid overfeeding, as it can pollute the tank.

Compatibility: Research before mixing species, as some fish are aggressive while others are peaceful.