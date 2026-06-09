Can Dogs And Cats Dream? What Do Studies Say About Pets and Sleep

From gentle paw twitches to soft barks and meows during sleep, pets often display behaviours that make pet parents wonder what is happening inside their minds. Pets experience a sleep stage that is strongly associated with dreaming in humans. It is known as the REM stage (Rapid eye movement). Experts believe that, much like people, pets may process memories and experiences while they sleep.

Do pets dream?

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Like humans, pets have different stages of sleep, and they are divided into two categories. According to vets, dogs and cats experience REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. It is a stage associated with dreaming in humans. During this stage, their brain activity becomes more active, and their eyes move rapidly. And since both animals show similar sleep patterns, they likely dream as well.

What happens during REM sleep?

This movement happens due to increased brain activity, rapid eye movements, and occasional muscle twitches. During this stage, pets move their paws, flick their ears, and twitch their whiskers. Some pets even make soft vocal sounds like soft barks or meows. These behaviours indicate that they may be experiencing dream-like activity.

What do dogs and cats dream about?

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According to PetMD, there haven’t been many studies into what animals dream about. But research indicates that animals dream about what they do during the day. For instance, dogs may dream about what they did during the day. They may dream about chasing a ball, playing with other dogs, going for walks, or interacting with their human family members. Whereas cats may dream about activities that are important to them. It might include hunting, climbing, playing, or interacting with people or other animals. According to researchers, dreams help animals process memories and experiences from their daily lives.

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Can pets experience nightmares?

Experts believe pets can experience unpleasant dreams or nightmares. Dogs may whimper or growl while sleeping. While cats may twitch or suddenly wake up. Because dreams are thought to involve memory processing, some experts suggest that stressful experiences could occasionally appear in a pet's dreams.

