DYK Cats Can Make Biscuits? Experts Explain This Common Feline Behaviour

Kneading is one of the behaviours that domestic cats are known for. This behaviour is also labelled as 'making biscuits.' It is an instinctual behaviour that cats exhibit by kneading soft surfaces with their paws. The behaviour is quite similar to how a person kneads dough. This common feline behaviour is developed during kittenhood. And even though researchers have not been able to find the definitive reason behind kneading, veterinarians believe it may serve several purposes, from self-soothing to marking territory.

Why do cats knead their paws?

According to PetMD, the following reasons are why cats knead their paws:

Reminder of kittenhood

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It is an instinctive nursing-related behaviour that often carries into adulthood as a sign of comfort and contentment. Kneading begins when kittens nurse from their mother. They knead around their mother's mammary gland to help stimulate milk flow. And since feeding is associated with comfort and security, many cats continue this behaviour into their adulthood as well.

They knead when they feel relaxed

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Many cats knead soft blankets before sleeping. This behaviour helps cats relax and recreate feelings of safety associated with nursing and being close to their mother. Some kittens and cats close their eyes while kneading. They do this because they are feeling comfortable in the environment.

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It helps them prepare a sleeping spot

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Many feline species have been observed kneading bedding materials before rest. Domestic cats may display a similar instinct when kneading blankets, bedding or cushions.

Territory marking

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Cats have scent glands which are located between their paw pads. When they knead a blanket or any soft material, they deposit pheromones. This hormone helps mark the object as familiar and safe. This is one reason why cats often return to the same favourite blanket or sleeping spot.

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Helps stretch muscles and relieve tension

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The rhythmic pushing and pulling motion acts like feline yoga. It stretches out the muscles in their paws and helps release stiffness after a nap.

Should cat owners be concerned?