Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Understanding the common dog and cat diseases, their symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures can help keep them happy and healthy.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pets are beloved members of our families, and ensuring their health and well-being is paramount. Just like humans, dogs and cats are susceptible to a variety of diseases and health conditions. Understanding the common dog and cat diseases, their symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures can help keep them happy and healthy. 

Here are some common diseases that pet parents should we aware about.

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM)

A whole family of diseases fall under the classification of DCM. According to multiple reports,  large and giant breed dogs are most susceptible to this disease. It leads to less blood being pumped through the heart which further risks dilating the chambers of the heart. DCM is irreversible and will continue to get worse over time once it has occurred.

File photo of a sick dog | Image: Unsplash

Canine arthritis 

Arthritis is a common degenerative joint disease in dogs, especially in older individuals. Symptoms include stiffness, limping, difficulty rising or moving, and reluctance to exercise. Treatment focuses on pain management through medication, weight management, physical therapy, and joint supplements.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM)

HCM is the heart condition which mostly targets cats. It is the abnormal thickening of the left ventricular muscle, which results in the ventricle’s ability to relax and accept blood failing. This severely affects the blood flow and dilates the ventricle.

File photo of a sick cat | Image: Unsplash 

Kennel cough 

Kennel cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection that causes a persistent cough in dogs. It is commonly spread in areas with high dog traffic, such as boarding facilities and dog parks. Treatment may include antibiotics and cough suppressants, but vaccination is the best preventive measure.

Congenital Heart Diseases

According to reports, Congenital heart diseases are present in 3-5% of dogs and cats that need treatment for heart issues and will have been present since their birth. Congenital heart diseases are caused by atypical development of the heart. It can only be corrected by altering the anatomy. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

