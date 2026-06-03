DYK Your Furry Friends Can Suffer From Obesity? Common Causes, Prevention Tips Every Pet Parent Should Know

Just like humans, pets can also gain excess weight when they consume more calories than they burn. Occasionally giving them treats may seem fine, but overfeeding and not enough exercise can lead to obesity. While a chubby pet may look cute, excess weight can significantly impact its health and quality of life. Knowing what causes obesity and how to prevent it can help pets live healthier, more active lives.

What causes obesity?

Overfeeding

Overfeeding is the most common cause of obesity | Image: Freepik

Overfeeding is the most common cause of obesity in pets. Giving them food more than they actually need or offering them treats frequently out of love and without considering calorie intake can cause obesity.

Lack of physical activity

Pets who don't engage in physical activities are prone to obesity | Image: Freepik

Pets who don't get enough exercise are more prone to obesity because they may not burn all their calories. Staying indoors, having limited playtime, and being less active contribute to weight gain.

Age and metabolism

As pets grow older, they become less active | Image: Freepik

As pets grow older, their metabolism slows, and they become less active. Bringing a change in their diet is important; otherwise, they might gain more weight.

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Medical conditions

Health issues also cause obesity | Image: Freepik

Certain health issues like hormonal imbalances and medical conditions can further contribute to obesity, making regular veterinary check-ups essential.

Breeds and genetics

Beagles are more prone to obesity due to genes | Image: Freepik

According to PetMD, some dogs and cats are predisposed to obesity due to stronger appetites and slower metabolisms. Genetics can influence how easily a pet gains or loses weight.

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Also Read: Everyday Kitchen Foods That May Be Unsafe For Pets

How to prevent obesity?

Measure food portions

Measure food portions before feeding | Image: Freepik

To prevent overfeeding, use a measuring cup to follow feeding guidelines. Pet parents should keep their pet's age, size, and activity level in mind while feeding them.

Encourage regular exercise

Encourage regular exercise to prevent obesity or health concerns | Image: Freepik

For dogs, aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk physical activity daily through walks, jogs, or games of fetch. And for cats, facilitate daily indoor play sessions. Use tools like laser pointers and mechanised toys to keep them moving.

Limit treats and human food

Feeding human food is not good for their health | Image: Freepik

Treats should be given in small amounts, and they should not replace a balanced diet. Many human foods are high in calories and can lead to weight gain. According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, a pet's meal should have a 90/10 rule. 90% of a pet's calories should come from a balanced diet, and the remaining 10% from treats.

Regular checkups

Regular vet checkups help spot any health issues | Image: Freepik

Scheduling regular veterinary checkups can help track a pet's weight and spot any health issues that can affect body condition.

Always feed on time

Always feed on time | Image: Shutterstock