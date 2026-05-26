Everyday Kitchen Foods That May Be Unsafe For Pets

Pets are just like family members, and as a form of love, many pet parents end up feeding their furry friends food that they are eating too. Certain everyday foods that are harmless for humans can be extremely toxic for pets and can lead to digestive problems or other health concerns such as vomiting, diarrhoea, organ damage or even seizures. Knowing which foods to avoid may help pet owners keep their animals safer at home. According to the National Institute of Health, here is a list of food items pet owners should be aware of and avoid for their beloved pets.

Chocolate

Chocolate is considered one of the most commonly known foods that may be dangerous for pets | Image: Freepik

Chocolate is considered one of the most commonly known foods that may be dangerous for pets. Chocolate contains substances called theobromine and caffeine, which dogs may struggle to process properly. Dark chocolate and cocoa products are generally considered more risky because they contain higher concentrations of these compounds.

Onion and garlic

Onion and garlic are toxic in all forms for pets | Image: Freepik

Onion and garlic belong to the Allium family. Allium family foods are toxic in all forms for pets. Be it raw, cooked, or dried, it can damage their red blood cells. Even small doses over time can add up. Symptoms include vomiting, weakness, pale gums, high heart rate and dark-coloured urine.

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Macadamia nuts

Nuts are not suitable for pets | Image: Freepik

Macadamia nuts can cause some "strange" set of symptoms in dogs. Your pet may experience weakness in the hind legs, vomiting, tremors, high body temperature and depression. Since pets rarely show interest in nuts, incidents are rarer, but caution is still advised.

Caffeine

Caffeine isn't suitable for pets | Image: Freepik

Coffee, tea, energy drinks and other caffeinated products may be unsafe for pets because animals are more sensitive to caffeine than humans. In pets, even small amounts can trigger restlessness, hyperactivity, increased heart rate, tremors and seizures. Unlike humans, pets cannot metabolise caffeine efficiently, making it dangerous for them to consume.

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Dairy products

Dogs and cats are lactose intolerant | Image: Freepik

Dogs and cats lack significant amounts of the enzyme lactase, making them lactose intolerant. While small amounts may not affect every pet, experts say some animals may experience stomach discomfort after consuming dairy.

Fatty foods

Fatty food causes obesity in pets | Image: Freepik

Fried foods may smell tempting to pets, but such high-fat foods can lead to inflammation of the pancreas. Early symptoms include lethargy, vomiting, a hunched back and refusal to eat. Chronic exposure can also lead to obesity, diabetes and liver disease.

Salty and fried foods

Salty foods are not suitable for pets | Image: Freepik