Here's Why Your Pet's Appetite Is Impacted In Summers And 4 Ways To Keep Them Comfortable

Pets eat less in the summer because their bodies don't need as much energy. When temperatures rise, their appetites decline, but drinking more water and using less energy to manage heat mean they eat less food. It is pretty normal for pets to consume less in the summer as their bodies try to stay cool by reducing the heat generated during digestion. Yes, digestion produces heat. Since they are also less active in hot weather, their overall energy needs to drop, leading to a reduced appetite.

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Why does your pet eat less in summer?

Pets often feel lethargic and eat less during summer | Image: Freepik

– Since they're trying to stay cool, they are not using any energy to digest food. They don’t engage in as much activity in the summer months as they would during other seasons.

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– They are more lethargic and have less appetite due to the heat and dehydration. Increased temperatures can cause dehydration, which reduces appetite.

– They require fewer calories because pets burn less energy due to reduced activity and lower body demands.

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How to keep pets comfortable in summer?

Feed them food during cooler times of the day

Give food during early morning or late nighttime periods because animals will have a better mood to feed on when temperatures are cooler.

Provide ample drinking water

Keeping pets hydrated during summer is essential | Image: Freepik

Provide drinking water to your furry friends at all times. You can add water or broth to food, which will make it easier for them to consume.

Feed in a cooler place

Allow them to eat in shaded or cooler places. A cooler place increases the desire to eat, and the appetite will be better.

Change diet to soft foods

Feeding pets soft food makes them feel light | Image: Freepik