Praearcturus Gigas - World’s Largest Scorpion Identified And It Was The Size Of A Dog Over 3 Feet Long

Imagine coming across a scorpion the size of a dog. It sounds shocking, but scientists say such a creature once existed. After an extensive new fossil study, researchers in the UK have confirmed the identity of the creature, which may be the largest known scorpion in history. A giant prehistoric species called Praearcturus gigas was the largest known scorpion to ever roam Earth. The creature lived around 415 million years ago. That was long before dinosaurs appeared. It might have been one of the earliest large predators on land.

The discovery of Praearcturus gigas

An artist's impression of Praearcturus gigas | Image: X

Fossils of Praearcturus gigas were first discovered in the United Kingdom in the 1870s. However, researchers were unsure whether the remains belonged to a scorpion or not. Recent studies using modern techniques like imaging and fossil comparisons have finally confirmed that the animal was indeed a giant scorpion. According to a palaeontologist from the National History Museum in the UK, it lived when life on land was in its initial phase. According to them, the ancestors of reptiles, mammals, and birds had not yet left the water. The researchers suggest that the creature may have survived another 40 million years before disappearing from the Earth.

The largest scorpion ever identified

The pincers of Praearcturus gigas

The researchers estimated its pincers to be 16 centimetres (6.3 inches) in length. They were longer than the bodies of many living scorpion species. But did you know these giant creatures' ridged limbs were most likely used to make sounds? There's a technique called stridulation, and it matched the other extinct scorpion species. They were of an enormous size due to the fact that they were the only living predators on land that were competing for food. Since they were land and water-dominating species, they controlled the environment more easily than animals that evolved later.

A predator from the age of fishes

The giant scorpion was found in now England and Wales during the Early Devonian period. During that period, small plants and simple ecosystems covered half of the landscape. According to studies, some of the fossils found in Wales show they had flap-like structures known as epimera. They are similar to those found in lobsters and crabs.

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Habitat and lifestyle

Evidence suggests that Praearcturus gigas may not have lived entirely on land. Some fossil features resemble structures seen in modern crustaceans such as lobsters and crabs, leading researchers to believe the giant scorpion may have hunted in both aquatic and terrestrial environments.