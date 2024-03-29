×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Tips To Make Dog Walking An Enjoyable And Rewarding Time For Your Furry Friend

By following these tips and guidelines, you can ensure safe, enjoyable, and rewarding dog walking experiences for both you and your furry companion.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dog walking tips
Dog walking tips | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Your dog’s favourite time of the day is probably their daily walks. Dog walking is not only a great way to keep your furry friend physically active and mentally stimulated but also an opportunity for bonding and socialisation. However, it's essential to keep a few key things in mind to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for both you and your dog. Here are some essential tips for dog walking.

Use proper equipment

Invest in a sturdy leash and collar or harness that fits your dog comfortably and securely. Ensure that the leash is neither too long nor too short, allowing your dog enough freedom to move while maintaining control. Additionally, consider using reflective gear or accessories if walking during low-light conditions for increased visibility.

Dog walking tips | Image: Unsplash

Practise proper leash etiquette

Maintain a relaxed grip on the leash, avoiding tension or pulling that could cause discomfort to your dog. Allow your dog to explore and sniff their surroundings within reason, but gently guide them away from potential hazards or distractions. Always clean up after your dog and dispose of waste responsibly to keep public spaces clean and sanitary.

Be mindful of your surroundings

Stay aware of your surroundings and potential hazards such as traffic, other dogs, cyclists, and pedestrians. Avoid busy roads or crowded areas if your dog is easily startled or reactive. Keep a safe distance from unfamiliar dogs and always ask for permission before allowing your dog to interact with others.

Positive reinforcement

Use positive reinforcement techniques such as treats, praise, and rewards to encourage good behaviour during walks. Reinforce commands like "Heel," "Sit," and "Stay" to establish boundaries and reinforce obedience. Avoid punishment or harsh corrections, as this can undermine trust and lead to fear or anxiety in your dog.

Dog walking tips | Image: Unsplash

Be prepared

Bring along water and a portable bowl to keep both you and your dog hydrated during walks, especially in hot weather. Be mindful of extreme temperatures, pavement heat, and inclement weather conditions that could pose risks to your dog's health and comfort. Adjust the length and intensity of walks accordingly to ensure your dog's well-being.

Plan safe routes

Choose walking routes that are safe, scenic, and suitable for your dog's age, size, and energy level. Vary your walking routes to provide mental stimulation and prevent boredom. Incorporate regular breaks and opportunities for sniffing, exploring, and stretching to keep your dog engaged and satisfied.

Dog walking tips | Image: Unsplash

Know your pet well

Observe your dog's body language and behaviour for signs of discomfort, fatigue, or distress during walks. Watch for limping, excessive panting, lagging behind, or reluctance to continue walking, indicating that your dog may need a break or medical attention. Respond promptly to your dog's needs and adjust your pace or route accordingly.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

