Travelling With Pets? 5 Ways To Ensure The Comfort Of Furry Friends

With pets becoming a part of the family, more and more people are including them in their travel plans. While it may seem like an appealing idea to include furry friends in travel, it is essential to ensure their safety and comfort. Although trips with pets can be enjoyable, they also require proper preparation.

Prepare pets in advance

Taking pets on short trips makes them accustomed to longer ones | Image: Freepik

Experts suggest taking pets on several short trips before planning a long journey to help them get accustomed to travelling in vehicles. Some pets may become anxious or irritable during extended travel. Gradually increasing the duration of shorter trips may help pets feel more comfortable during longer journeys.

Choose the destination wisely

Pet-friendly resorts are essential for both pets and pet owners | Image: Freepik

Choosing a pet-friendly destination is essential while planning a trip. Several travel destinations in India now offer accommodations and experiences designed for travellers with pets. For instance, Goa has multiple pet-friendly villas and cafés, while Himachal Pradesh offers trekking stays and nature retreats suitable for pet owners.

Also Read: Signs That Prove Your Pet Dog Actually Likes You

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Health and safety checks

Pet owners are often advised to carry vaccination and medical records while travelling in case of emergencies. Consulting a veterinarian before long trips is also important to ensure pets are healthy enough to travel.

Comfort

Keep pets comfortable during road trips | Image: Freepik

Proper ventilation is essential during travel, especially during the summer. Pets should never be left inside parked vehicles in hot weather. Experts also suggest avoiding heavy meals before travel. Feeding pets a light meal three to four hours before departure and avoiding feeding inside moving vehicles may help reduce motion sickness.

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