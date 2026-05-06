What Are Zoomies? Reason Behind Pets' Energy Burst At Random Hours Of The Day

Ever wondered why pets get those sudden bursts of energy at very odd hours of the day? Scenes of pets lounging peacefully in one moment, and zipping around the house in the next, are not uncommon in households. This is a common phenomenon called Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs), also known as zoomies. It is common in pets like cats and young puppies. According to an expert at the College of Veterinary Medicine, 'There is no particular reason for FRAPs'. Zoomies are typically short-lived bursts of energy, lasting a few minutes. Most pets quickly settle down once the energy is released.

Why do pets get the zoomies?

Pets often release pent-up energy through sudden zoomies | Image: Freepik

The most common reason for dogs and cats to experience these episodes is for them to find a way to release pent-up energy, or perhaps to alleviate stress. Cases when pets spend most of the day simply lying around the premises can lead to a pent-up energy that is released in the form of zoomies. Pet owners might also wonder about why these episodes take place mostly during wee hours for their cats. This is because during odd hours (especially at night), their hunter instincts are strongest. Some of the common causes associated with the condition are:

Also Read: How To Keep Cats And Dogs Cool During Summers?

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Excessive energy

Zoomies indicate excitement and happiness | Image: iStock

Cats mostly sleep during the day, so by the time night arrives, they're hyperactive and sprint around. As for dogs, the release of energy is a result of their being overstimulated.

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Severe pain

Even though this is the lesser common reason for pets to get zoomies, it is important. If they appear frightened or anxious, it is advisable to check their reason for distress.

Post-Poop Period

Post-poop zoomies are normal and mean a happy, healthy pet because cats and dogs specifically feel more relieved after a proper, smooth bowel movement.

When to Be Concerned?

Even though they are normal, there are signs one should look for in case of a recurrent zoomies episode.

Frequent zoomies may sometimes signal stress or lack of activity | Image: Freepik

Excessive frequency

If pets are having these frequently, it could mean they are not getting enough stimulation or exercise.

Safety hazard

Zoomies themselves won’t hurt pets, but the chances of dogs and cats hurting themselves by running into a wall or breaking something are high.

Signs of stress or anxiety