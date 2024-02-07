Advertisement

Udyan Utsav 2024, India’s flowering extravaganza at Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhawan is open to the public and will stay open till March 31st, 2024.

Spread over a vast area of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been called as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam created the Herbal Gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate in 2002. He also added the Spiritual Garden and the Musical Garden. The Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens, popularly called the Mughal Gardens, were renamed Amrit Udyan on January 28, 2023.

Udyan Utsav 2024

According to a release by Rashtrapati Bhavan, this edition of Udyan Utsav 2024 will be a landscaping marvel where visitors can witness Tulips, Daffodils, Asiatic Lily, Oriental Lily and many other rare seasonal flowers in full glory. The key attraction will be the beautiful floral patterns of Tulips and 100+ varieties of Roses.

Further, visitors can spend time in multiple attractions, a specially curated garden for children called Bal Vatika with the story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, Nature’s classroom etc. Then there are the Bonsai, Circular Gardens with a diverse variety of flora and fauna. There is also a nice food court where visitors can have refreshments and witness ongoing exhibitions.

Events at Amrit Udyan

Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue. The Gardens will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance and on Holi on March 25th, 2024 for a Gazetted Holiday. Visitors can also avail the Shuttle Bus service at the Central Secretariat. Additionally, on the 8th-11th February, Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav – the North-Eastern Festival is being celebrated at the Amrit Udyan. Experience the North-East like never before in this 4 day extravaganza. The festival includes a handicrafts fair, cultural performances, live art exhibitions, interactive workshops, a tech area, a youth engagement zone and a north-eastern food festival.