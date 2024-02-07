Advertisement

Pottery has become a popular hobby for people who feel burned out with their busy lives. Indeed, pottery is a fun hobby to have. Working with clay offers a therapeutic and creative outlet, allowing you to craft functional and beautiful pieces. Here are some DIY pottery tips to help beginners get started on their adventures with clay.

Choose the right clay

Selecting the right type of clay is crucial for your pottery projects. There are various clay bodies with different textures and firing temperatures. As a beginner, start with versatile clays like stoneware, which are suitable for both wheel-throwing and hand-building.

Get essential tools

Invest in basic pottery tools such as a clay cutter, wire tools, ribs, and carving tools. A sponge, bucket of water, and a work surface like a sturdy table are also essential. These tools will help you shape and refine your creations.

Practice wedging

Before diving into your projects, practice wedging or kneading the clay. This process removes air bubbles and ensures an even consistency in the clay, making it easier to work with and preventing cracking during firing.

Start with hand-building techniques

As a beginner, consider starting with hand-building techniques like pinch pots, coiling, and slab building. These methods allow you to create unique shapes without the complexities of a pottery wheel.

Experiment with textures

Have fun experimenting with textures. Incorporate found objects, stamps, or improvised tools to create patterns and designs on your pottery. This adds a personal touch to your creations.

Keep the clay moist

Clay tends to dry out quickly, so it's essential to keep it moist to maintain workability. Use a damp cloth or plastic wrap to cover your work when taking breaks to prevent drying.

Be patient with drying

Allow your finished pieces to dry thoroughly before firing. Rushing this process can lead to cracking. Depending on the size and thickness of your piece, it may take several days to weeks for it to air dry completely.

Embrace mistakes

Pottery is a learning process, and mistakes are part of the journey. Don't be discouraged by imperfections; instead, view them as opportunities to learn and improve. Embracing mistakes can lead to unexpected and beautiful results.