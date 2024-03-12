×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

All You Need To Know About Chhau, Eastern India's Traditional Folk Dance

Chhau dance manages to captivate audiences with its beauty, energy, grace, and storytelling prowess, ensuring that its legacy lives on for generations to come.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Know About Chhau Dance
Know About Chhau Dance | Image:Sangeet Natak Akademi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When it comes to art, dance and music, no culture in the world is a match for India. From Bharatnatyam to Kathak, our traditional dance forms are as fascinating as they are beautiful. Chhau dance, originating from the eastern regions of India, is a form of warrior dance that combines elements of theatre, music, and acrobatics. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren recently announced that a Chhau dance academy will be set up in the state to promote the famous martial dance form.

For the unversed, this art form is performed by male dancers from families of traditional artists, trained under Gurus or Ustads. Known for its dynamic movements, colourful costumes, and use of indigenous drums like the dhol, dhumsa and kharka and the melody of the mohuri and shehnai, Chhau dance is a celebration of strength, grace, and storytelling. Here are its 3 distinct forms, divided by regions.

Advertisement

Purulia Chhau

Purulia Chhau originates from the Purulia district of West Bengal and is characterised by its energetic and vigorous movements. Performers don elaborate masks and costumes depicting characters from Hindu mythology, folklore, and epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. The dance is accompanied by traditional music, including drums, cymbals, and flutes, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere that transports audiences to a world of ancient legends and tales.

Advertisement
Chaau dance | Image: Sangeet Natak Akademi

Seraikela Chhau

Seraikela Chhau hails from the Seraikela region of Jharkhand and is distinguished by its graceful and intricate movements. Unlike Purulia Chhau, Seraikella Chhau features minimalistic costumes and masks, allowing the focus to remain on the dancers' skillful footwork, graceful gestures, and expressive storytelling. The dance includes a wide range of themes, from mythological narratives to social commentary, performed with precision and finesse by highly trained dancers.

Advertisement
Chhau dance | Image: Indian Govt

Mayurbhanj Chhau

Mayurbhanj Chhau, also known as Odisha Chhau, originates from the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and is characterised by its acrobatic movements. Dancers perform intricate martial arts-inspired sequences, with flips, jumps, and spins to depict scenes of battle and conquest. The costumes in Mayurbhanj Chhau are elaborate and ornate, featuring intricate designs and vibrant colours that add to the visual spectacle of the performance.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

15 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

20 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

an hour ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo