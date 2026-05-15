DYK Why Jewellers Wrap Expensive Gold Ornaments In Pink Paper

Most local Indian jewellers wrap pricey gold and silver ornaments in pink paper, resembling a parchment sheet. It is a common sight in India for mothers and grandmothers carefully showcasing their jewellery in a pink paper. Be it family heirlooms or a simple accessory, the wrapping sheet remains common. This is not a fluke coincidence but a fascinating design. The reason is a mix of science, religious belief and an age-old marketing genius.

Protection



For decades, neighbourhood jewellers across India have relied on pink paper as a signature part of their packaging ritual. The reason is not just aesthetics. Pink paper is usually soft, lightweight and non-abrasive, making it ideal for protecting delicate gold ornaments from scratches, dust and fingerprints. Gold jewellery, especially intricate designs like chains, bangles and earrings, can easily get tangled or damaged if left uncovered. The paper acts as a protective layer during handling and storage.

The ‘auspicious’ factor

Interestingly, the colour pink itself also holds symbolic value in Indian culture. Pink is often associated with warmth, celebration, prosperity and affection. Since gold jewellery is commonly purchased during weddings, festivals and auspicious occasions, wrapping it in pink paper adds a festive and elegant touch to the buying experience.



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The real reason

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While the previous two factors help make the case for the colour popping packing, the real question is why the pink paper is never replaced with white, yellow, blue or any other shade. The answer is simple - sales. Local jewellers use the pink as a background to present the product over it in the best manner possible. The contrast of the bright pink over golden and silver jewellery makes the product more appealing to the eye.



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A white paper may dull the shine of silver jewellery. Similar gold may appear muted on a yellow background. This is why pink works well. The bright colour helps bring out the colour and shine of the pricey ornaments, adding to their ‘luxury' appeal.

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There is also another practical business reason behind this age-old practice. Before modern velvet boxes and luxury packaging became common, jewellers needed an affordable yet effective material to wrap ornaments safely. Pink tissue paper was inexpensive, easily available and visually appealing. Over time, it became a recognisable part of local jewellery culture. Today, while many premium jewellery brands use designer boxes and satin pouches, local jewellers continue to hold onto the pink paper tradition.



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