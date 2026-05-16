Not Alia Bhatt Or Any Influencers, This 'Hottie' Has Left Internet Swooning At The Cannes Film Festival 2026 | Watch

Alia Bhatt's short appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 held the attention of social media for days. The actress touched down French Riviera on May 11 and attended the opening ceremony of the event shortly after. Videos and photos of the Jigra fame's multiple appearances on the red carpet went viral online. Social media users, however, diverted their attention towards the actress's bodyguard. Ever since the Cannes Film Festival, interest in the ‘hot bodyguard' has spiked massively.

Who is Alia Bhatt's ‘hot bodyguard' at Cannes 2026?

As per a report in MoneyControl, the bodyguard accompanying Alia Bhatt on her Cannes visit has been identified as Dimtri. In videos, he could be seen closely shadowing the actress and helping her navigate the crowd at the French Riviera. As per the publication, Dimitri is of Ukrainian or Lebanese background. However, the claim could not be independently verified.

He was seen dressed in a sharp suit on the second day of the film festival and closely following Alia. On the day the actress arrived at Cannes, he was seen at the airport in a white shirt teamed with a beige sweater and matching overcoat, which he layered with black pants. Videos of the bodyguard have now gone viral online.



Also Read: No, Alia Did Not 'Replace' Aishwarya At Cannes Film Festival | Explained

The same person was in Aishwarya Rai's Cannes team as well

The same bodyguard spotted with Aishwarya Rai | Image: X



Following his appearance with Alia Bhatt, eagle-eyed fans were quick to dig up his old appearances with Aishwarya Rai at the previous Cannes Film Festival. He seemingly seems to be provided by Loreal for the celebrities.



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