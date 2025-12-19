Know All About Mercati di Traiano: 'World's First Shopping Mall' Located In Rome And Features In Emily In Paris Season 5

A little into the second episode of Emily in Paris season 5, the protagonist can be seen taking a stroll with her Roman lover, Marcello. As they pass by a huge, magnificent building, Marcello tells Emily that it is Mercati di Traiano (Trajan's Market in English). He introduces it to her as ‘World’s first shopping mall', immediately grabbing her attention (and ours). In a city where every corner whispers history, let's dig deeper into the origin and significance of this iconic landmark.



What and where is Mercati di Traiano?

Nestled along Rome’s famed Via dei Fori Imperiali, Mercati di Traiano dates back nearly 1000 years. Constructed during the reign of Emperor Trajan in the early 2nd century AD, the complex was revolutionary for its time. Unlike traditional markets set in open squares, this was a multi-level structure built into the slope of the Quirinal Hill, showcasing advanced urban planning and resembling modern malls.



The site once housed a network of rooms arranged across terraces, connected by stairways and corridors. These spaces were believed to be used for selling goods, storing merchandise, and managing administrative work linked to the nearby Imperial Forums. From everyday essentials to luxury items, the market buzzed with activity, making it a central hub of Roman social and economic life, just like the mall of today.



Is Mercati di Traiano converted to an actual mall now?

Today, Mercati di Traiano has evolved into a cultural landmark that welcomes visitors from around the world. While the building does not host sellers and buyers anymore, it is not abandoned either. It houses the Museum of the Imperial Forums, offering immersive exhibitions that explain how ancient Romans lived, worked, and traded. Walking through its layered corridors feels like stepping into a time capsule, with panoramic views of Rome’s historic ruins unfolding at every level.



A scene from Emily In Paris | Image: Netflix

In Emily in Paris Season 5, Mercati di Traiano serves as more than just a filming location. Its weathered brick walls and sweeping arches create a cinematic contrast between ancient history and modern storytelling. Scenes shot here capture the romance of Rome — where fashion, love, and heritage intersect. When Marcello likens Mercati di Traiano to a mall, Emily quickly responds that she can see Chanel, Gucci and Fendi', and Marcello’s cashmere business, Muratori.