Lajpat Nagar Vs Sarojini Nagar Vs Janpath: Know All About The Markets Of Delhi

Apart from its many other attractions, Delhi is a shopping haven. A paradise of bargainers and a playing field for fashion enthusiasts, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Janpath are some of the most bustling market areas in the National Capital, which attract not just local shoppers but also tourists from all over the nation. From the most stylish outfits to the trendiest accessories, these markets will help you up your fashion game, that too at a steal price. Check out the differences between the three markets, what they offer and the best things you can grab from the stores.

Sarojni Nagar - Grab the most comfortable western wear without breaking a bag

Located in South Delhi, Sarojini Nagar offers trendy streetwear clothes, which are export surplus. Perhaps the biggest among the three markets in Delhi, the street thrifting is not just a shopping day out, but an experience of its own. What gives this market an edge over the others is that it is a one-stop shop. From clothes, accessories, jewellery to sunglasses, handbags and footwear, Sarojini Nagar offers it all. With denim jeans starting at ₹100 and the latest footwear starting at ₹250, the market offers lucrative deals at dirt-cheap prices.



The market also has ample offerings for men's fashion. However, Sarojini Nagar fails to provide a good range of Indian ethnic picks. The market is mostly crowded and difficult to navigate, especially during the weekends. One must also possess good bargaining skills and a keen sense of detecting defective products while shopping at Sarojini Nagar. The market is recommended for college students or fast fashion lovers.

Lajpath Nagar - A desi delight where ethnic meets modern

Located a few kilometres away from Sarojini, Lajpat Nagar is also known as Central Market. This market is best known for ethnic wear, home decor, fabrics and wedding shopping. Divided into sections, the market is smoother to navigate with each block specialising in one category, such as clothing, Indian wear, jewellery, fabric, and footwear. What sets the market apart from the rest is that it also offers home furnishing and decor items. While the prices may be higher than Sarojini's, Lajpath Nagar is a must-visit market if you are planning a wedding or attending one. The market is buzzing with the latest designs of Indian wear at an affordable price. It also houses fabric stores for custom tailoring. The market also offers Kolhapuri chappals, junk jewellery, and bags.



On the downside, the Lajpat Nagar market is a bit costlier than the Sarojini. The market has fewer options for Western fashion compared to the other two. However, it appeals most to families and is best for ethnic wear, fabrics, and wedding shopping and home furnishing products such as curtains and decor items.

Janpath - Trendiest styles at a steal price

Located in the heart of Delhi, a few metres away from Connaught Place, Janpath is the first market to offer the trendiest styles. Despite limited browsing options, the market sells a mix of clothes, jewellery, home furnishing, bags and books. It is a tourist delight that offers unique handicrafts and souvenirs. Out of the three markets, Janpath is the first to get the most modern styles.

Janpath is smaller compared to Sarojini Nagar and Lajpath Nagar. The market is more expensive and offers a smaller variety. It is best for boho aesthetics and indie-style shopping. Janpath is a must-visit if you’re into fusion fashion or looking for unique, statement pieces.



