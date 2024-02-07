Advertisement

To get a wax statue of yourself made, which is fawned upon by thousands of people every day is as close to immortality as you can achieve. Madame Tussauds Museum has several branches all over the world and important icons from the fields of sports, politics, entertainment and other spheres of life find their wax statues at these places. Today, Yog Guru Ramdev unveiled a wax statue of himself at an event of Madame Tussauds, New York. Let us look at some other Indians who have their statue at Madame Tussauds in New York.

#WATCH | Wax figure of Yog Guru Ramdev unveiled at an event of ‘Madame Tussauds New York’ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xFmsUyKWHm — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Miss World Aishwarya Rai got her statue in Madame Tussauds, London first and then eventually in New York in 2010. Called ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’, Aishwarya’s statue at the New York museum has only added to its popularity.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B was the first actor to get his statue at any Madame Tussauds museum. One of the most visited wax statues, his New York statue shows him with his iconic beard and a black kurta.

Priyanka Chopra

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, who has made it big in Hollywood and is an A-list celebrity in her own right in New York got her own wax statue at the prestigious museum in 2019. She posed with her identical wax statue happily, which had her iconic red dress from an award show on.

Hrithik Roshan

In his famous loom from the action film Dhoom 2, Hrithik Roshan finds a life-like statue of himself at the Madame Tussauds in New York. The statue draws a lot of attention, with fans flocking to take selfies with it.

Madhuri Dixit

Dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit also has a beautiful statue of herself in the New York Madame Tussauds, besides several other branches of the museum. With a career spanning over many decades, it's no surprise that fans are delighted to take selfies with the wax figures of the actress.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also has wax statues in several Madame Tussauds Museums in many parts of the world, New York being one of them on the list. Placed next to the statue of Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina’s statue is dressed in a lehenga.

There are many other celebrities that have their wax statues in different Madame Tussauds museums around the world including Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.