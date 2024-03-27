×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Most Popular Artworks By Indian Artist Jamini Roy

Have a look at the timeless paintings of popular Indian artist Jamini Roy such as Santhal Mother and Child, and Boating.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jamini Roy Paintings
Jamini Roy Paintings | Image:Pixels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jamini Roy, an iconic figure in Indian art, carved a niche for himself by amalgamating the rustic charm of traditional Indian folk art with modern artistic expressions. His oeuvre, rich in cultural narratives and ideation through useage of a diverse palette of hues, captures the essence of Indian life, religious fervour, and the simplistic beauty of rural landscapes. Here, we delve into five of Roy's remarkable paintings, each a reminder to his pioneering style. 

Three Pujarins

Roy's Three Pujarins is a captivating portrayal of three women immersed in devotional practices. The painting, characterised by its elongated figures and simplistic facial features, echoes the influence of Bengali folk traditions. Roy employs a palette of primary colours, with blue, yellow, and hints of red dominating the canvas. The women, adorned with traditional nose rings, exude a serene aura, embodying the sacredness of their ritualistic engagement.

 

Image credit: Pexels 
Image credit: Pexels 

 

Gopini

Gopini presents an elegant figure of a woman, her posture exuding comfort and joy. Roy's depiction of the rural belle, with her traditional attire and striking alta-adorned hands, radiates a celebratory mood. The painting’s rhythm and vivacity are enhanced by Roy's signature bold lines and flat colour application, capturing the essence of rural femininity and grace.

Santhal Mother and Child

In Santhal Mother and Child, Roy tenderly captures the intimate bond between a mother and her child set against the backdrop of rural splendour. The artwork, marked by its use of earthy tones and minimalist detailing, celebrates the universal theme of maternal love, encapsulating the warmth and closeness shared between the duo.

Boating

Boating offers a serene glimpse into the tranquil waters of rural Bengal, depicting a group engaging in a leisurely boat ride. Roy’s vibrant colour scheme and bold brushstrokes breathe life into this peaceful scene, highlighting the harmonious coexistence of man and nature in the Bengali countryside.

 

Image credit: Pexels 
Image credit: Pexels 

 

Dual Cats with One Crayfish

Roy's playful side shines in Dual Cats with One Crayfish, where two cats amusingly vie for a single crayfish. The exaggerated forms, expressive faces, and dynamic interaction between the felines underscore the painting's playful energy. The contrasting colours and bold lines add depth, making it a delightful portrayal of whimsical rivalry.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

