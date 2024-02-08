English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

With their expansive networks and commitment to excellence, these galleries continue to push the boundaries of artistic expression and inspire audiences worldwi

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Must-visit art galleries
Must-visit art galleries | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The world of contemporary art is vibrant and dynamic, with numerous galleries showcasing the works of both established and emerging artists. Among the biggest and most influential art galleries globally are Victoria Miro, Perrotin, Lisson Gallery and more. Here's a closer look at each of these renowned galleries.

Victoria Miro

Victoria Miro Gallery, founded by Victoria Miro in 1985, is one of the leading contemporary art galleries in London. With two locations in the city, the gallery represents a diverse roster of international artists working across a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, and installation art. Victoria Miro is known for its innovative exhibitions and commitment to supporting artists at all stages of their careers.

Perrotin

Perrotin is a contemporary art gallery founded by Emmanuel Perrotin in Paris in 1990. Since its inception, Perrotin has expanded to include multiple locations worldwide, including New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo. The gallery represents a diverse roster of artists spanning various disciplines, from painting and sculpture to video and performance art. Perrotin is known for its cutting-edge exhibitions and collaborations with leading contemporary artists.

Lisson Gallery

Lisson Gallery, founded by Nicholas Logsdail in 1967, is one of the oldest and most influential contemporary art galleries in London. With additional locations in New York and Shanghai, Lisson Gallery represents a diverse roster of artists working across a wide range of mediums and disciplines. The gallery is known for its pioneering role in promoting conceptual art and minimalist sculpture, as well as its commitment to fostering experimental and innovative practices.

Pace Gallery

Pace Gallery is a leading contemporary art gallery with locations in New York City, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Palo Alto. Founded by Arne Glimcher in 1960, Pace Gallery represents a diverse roster of artists from around the world, including modern masters and emerging talents. The gallery is known for its groundbreaking exhibitions, extensive art historical archives, and commitment to supporting artists throughout their careers.

Gagosian

Gagosian is one of the world's largest and most influential contemporary art galleries, with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Geneva, and Hong Kong. Founded by Larry Gagosian in 1980, the gallery represents a prestigious roster of artists, including many of the most significant figures in contemporary art. Gagosian is known for its museum-quality exhibitions, unparalleled network of galleries, and commitment to excellence in the presentation and promotion of contemporary art.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

