In preparation for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shree Kalaram Temple in Nashik today. This visit is part of an 11-day special ritual leading up to the grand ceremony that the entire country is awaiting.

Everything You Need To Know About Shri Kalaram Temple

Located on the banks of the Godavari in Nashik's Panchavati area, Shree Kalaram Temple holds significance in the life of Lord Ram. Panchavati is considered a crucial place associated with the Ramayana, where Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman spent time during their exile. The name "Panchavati" translates to the land of 5 banyan trees and the area is believed to be auspicious in the presence of these trees.

PM Modi at Shri Kalaram Temple | Image: X/ narendramodi

In this ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman are represented by black stone idols within the sanctum sanctorum. The temple has historical importance as it is believed that Lord Ram appeared in the dream of Sardar Rangaru Odhekar, leading to the discovery of a black idol floating in the Godavari River. This idol was later installed in the temple.

Constructed in 1782, the Kalaram Temple replaced an earlier wooden structure and took 12 years to complete. Prime Minister Modi has visited this place, just days before the Ayodhya consecration ceremony to celebrate Lord Ram's life.

PM Modi at Shri Kalaram Temple | Image: X/ narendramodi

What Do We Know About The Ram Temple's Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony?

Also known as the consecration ceremony, this much-awaited event is scheduled to be held on January 22. The event will mark a historic moment in the country's history.

Talking about his upcoming religious visits, PM Modi took to Twitter and shared, “Only 11 days are left for Ram Lalla's ‘pran pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness the auspicious occasion. God has asked me to represent the people of India during the ceremony. Keeping this in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special ritual from today. I seek blessings from all of you.”