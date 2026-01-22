The Tale Behind Grand Basant Panchami Celebration At Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah

Observed annually at the end of January or the beginning of February, Basant Panchami is a pivotal Hindu festival. The day honours Goddess Saraswati and is essentially celebrated to welcome the season of spring. One of the grandest celebrations of the day is held at Hazrat Nizammuddin Dargah in the National Capital. Though this might appear out of place, the day is celebrated with fervour and grandiosity in New Delhi's popular dargah, which is located close to Humayun's Tomb. On the eve of Basant Panchami, the dargah prepares for its evocative annual rituals.

The history of the Basant Panchami celebration at Hazrat Nizamudddin dargah

The story of the beginning of the Basant Panchami celebration at the Sufi shrine dates back centuries. Somewhere between the 12th and 14th centuries, Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya plunged into profound sorrow after the death of his sister's son, Hazrat Taqiuddin Nuh. Despite weeks and months after his nephew's passing, the saint remained morbid and withdrew from daily affairs. Legend also has it that he refused to have food or take part in conversations, consumed by his sadness.

The sight of his master's grief deeply disturbed his most beloved disciple, poet-musician Amir Khusrau. He began searching for ways to lift his spirits. One Basant Panchami morning, he noticed villagers walking past the dargah, dressed in yellow and singing songs of spring as they headed to celebrate the festival.



Inspired, Khusrau dressed himself in yellow, gathered blooming mustard flowers and composed verses welcoming Basant, the season of renewal. When he sang these joyous lines before his Pir, the saint is believed to have smiled for the first time since his loss. That moment of solace and spiritual connection became the foundation of the Basant Panchami tradition at Nizamuddin Dargah.



How does Hazrat Nazamuddin celebrate Basant Panchami?