Advertisement

Celebrating 95 years of adventures, Tintin, the fearless young reporter created by Belgian cartoonist Hergé, continues to entertain audiences worldwide with his daring escapades alongside his faithful companion Snowy. From the inaugural adventure, "Tintin in the Land of the Soviets," published in 1930 to the unfinished masterpiece, "Tintin and the Alph-Art," the comic series comprising 24 albums has left an indelible mark on readers of all ages.

The origin of Tintin: A journey from Brussels to the world

Born Georges Remi on May 22, 1907, in Brussels, Hergé's artistic journey began in the corridors of Saint-Boniface College, where he found solace in scouting and earned the nickname Curious Fox. His talent blossomed through drawings in scouting magazines before landing him at Le Vingtième Siècle magazine.

In 1928, as Chief Editor of Le Petit Vingtième, Hergé introduced Tintin and Snowy to the world while setting the stage for a legendary partnership. Tintin in the Land of the Soviets debuted as a book in 1930 and marked the inception of an iconic series.

Advertisement

Tintin's global appeal: A journey across continents

Over the decades, Tintin's popularity soared and impressed readers globally with his daring exploits and memorable characters. The launch of the weekly magazine Tintin in 1946 solidified his status as a cultural icon and offered readers a blend of adventure, humour, and intrigue.

Advertisement

What sets Tintin apart is not just his heroic adventures, but also the richly developed universe surrounding him. From the eccentric Captain Haddock to the brilliant Professor Calculus, each character adds depth and charm to the series.

Tintin is more than just a hero

Beyond his thrilling adventures, Tintin serves as a gateway to the world, introducing readers to diverse cultures, landscapes, and mysteries. Hergé's meticulous research and attention to detail have made Tintin's journeys a source of inspiration for generations. As Tintin celebrates his 95th anniversary, his legacy continues to inspire artists, writers, and readers alike.