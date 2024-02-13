Advertisement

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and not everyone would have found their date we assume. Fret not, the social media’s new and viral ‘Blind Book Dates’ trend might be of some help. Beyond the superficial, selecting books based solely on their covers might be depriving you of the opportunity to uncover the perfect literary match this Valentine's Day.

Bid farewell to the letdowns of being ghosted or left unsatisfied on conventional blind dates. Enter the world of blind book encounters—an intriguing concept captivating book lovers worldwide. With Valentine’s Day looming, bookstores and libraries are assuming the role of matchmakers, orchestrating secret exchanges between readers and books.

What exactly constitutes a blind book encounter?

A blind book encounter includes selecting a book without glimpsing its cover. Rest assured, it doesn’t involve navigating a bookstore or library with a blindfold. Rather, it’s a literary twist on blind dates, where readers choose a book based on a concise description or genre, without peeking at the cover. The books are discreetly wrapped, concealing their titles and original covers.

How does the blind book encounter unfold?

Librarians and bookstore staff play cupid, arranging your meeting with a mysterious book. They wrap the books and provide an enticing hint about the genre and plot to guide your selection. These mysterious treasures are then displayed for reading. Readers can scan the descriptions and select the one that intrigues them most. This subtle guidance ensures you have a role in selecting your literary companion. For instance, you might be able to figure out whether you're picking up a whimsical romance or an adventurous thriller.

Once you've made your choice, it's time to settle into your preferred reading nook—a cosy corner in a café, a sunlit park bench, or the comfort of your own bed.

What if the encounter doesn’t meet expectations?

Treat blind book encounters as an adventure. If it doesn’t impress you, simply pass the book along to someone who might appreciate it. Just like traditional blind dates, these literary trends won’t vanish without a trace or leave you disheartened.