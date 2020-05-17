International Museum Day Images To Celebrate The Importance Of Museums Around The World

International Museum Day images to help one celebrate the importance of museums. These images for International Museum Day will help one to get into the spirit of celebrating the significant role that museums play in making people aware of society's past. Museums are a great aspect of society which help us preserve our past. They also provide us with opportunities to reflect upon the things done by ancestors and how far we have come as a human race.

Hence, here are a few International Museum Day images to celebrate this concept and thus shed light on the importance of museums in our society.

International Museum Day images to share

Also Read | Museums Are Now At Your Fingertips With The Google Arts And Culture App

The International Museum Day 2020 celebrates the theme of diversity, inclusion, and equality, among various aspects. The primary focus for this year’s International Museum Day will be that of diversity. Museums all around the world will focus on the key aspect of diversity in our society. Hence, this year museums will observe avenues that connect us.

Hence, these images for International Museum Day act as a way to bridge the gap between different parts of the world. This year due to the ongoing pandemic, gathering for such a unique event will be a difficult task; however, the images for International Museum Day will help to connect with people everywhere who also celebrate this day.

Also Read | Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Museums Across The Globe Offer Virtual Tours

International Museum Day images act as a reminder of the history we have forgotten. Museums remind us of how far we have come and yet to not forget the paths we have already been through. On International Museum Day, participants are greeted with an exhibition of various artistic themes and artefacts. The participants later move on towards various shows and discussions which centre around the theme of International Museum Day. This year, however, International Museum Day 2020 will be a tough one to celebrate due to circumstances. However, a discussion may still be on the cards.

Also Read | While In Self-isolation, Take A Look At Collections Of Famous Museums Online To Pass Time

International Museum Day was first celebrated in 1977. Since then it has become an international day of significance which highlight the importance of museums in one's life. And to celebrate this, each year has different themes that aim to explore the unique aspects of society's past in a novel way. For 2019, the theme was Museums as 'Cultural Hubs: The future of tradition' while the 2018 theme was 'Hyperconnected museums: New approaches, new publics'.

Also Read | The City Sleeps: New York Bans Big Gatherings, Museums Close