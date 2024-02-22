Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Astrologer’s 8-Year-Old Prediction About Virat Kohli Goes Viral After Akaay’s Birth, Netizens React

A fascinating post has gone viral, where an astrologer, back in 2016 had predicted the trajectory of Virat’s life, with astounding accuracy.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika | Image:anushkasharma/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Are you a believer in astrology? Do you believe what is going to happen in your life can be predicted? If you are not, this story might change your opinion a little. Indian cricketing superstar Virat Kohli, well-known for his exploits on-field and being a loving husband to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was recently blessed with a baby boy who they introduced to the world as Akaay Kohli. A fascinating post about it has since gone viral, where an astrologer, back in 2016 had predicted the trajectory of Virat’s life, with a lot of astounding accuracy.

Virat Kohli’s horoscope

The Facebook post from 2016 talks with great accuracy about the cricketer’s future and most of the things seem to have come true. Let us look at the prediction.

1. Virat will continue to achieve greater stardom in 2016 and 2017. His cricketing skills will continue to impress the planet. As Saturn transits out of Scorpio in Jan 2017 his success will be even greater in 2017 as compared to 2016.

Advertisement
The accurate prediction | Imsage: Facebook

Virat Kohli finished the year 2017 with a mammoth 2818 international runs.

2.Talks of Virats marriage will surface in Mar/Apr 2017 and he will tie the knot by the end of 2017 and early 2018. If I were to look at the crystal ball chances are very conducive for marriage in Dec 2017-Jan 2018.

Advertisement

Virat and Anushka did end up getting married in December 2017.

Virushka marriage happened according to the prediction timeline | Image: Instagram

3. After marriage he will gain in income from endorsements and he will also be blessed with a child between Feb 2018 and Sep 2020. The child will bring immense luck and fortune to the father.

Virat and Anuska announced their pregnancy in 2020.

4. Virat will have a lean period between Sep 2020-Sep 2021

Virat Kohli’s much-talked-about century drought happened during this time.

5. Virat will come back strongly between Sep 2021-2025 with huge success professionally and monetarily.

Advertisement

The cricketer played the innings of a lifetime against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 and was the player of the tournament in 2023.

Virat scored a match-winning knock against Pakistan in 2022 | Image: Instagram

6. Additionally, Virat will have an opportunity for another child between 2021-2024.

Advertisement

This is where things got interesting. Virat-Anushka announced the birth of Akaay Kohli, their second child in February 2024. Every single prediction has been on point till now.

The two predictions that are still left to be ticked off the list are -

7. Virat's career will partially flounder between Aug 2025 and Feb 2027.
8. Virat's career will pick up in 2027 and he will retire on a very high note before Mar 2028.

Advertisement

Considering 2027 will have the ODI Cricket World Cup, we all hope the predictions will come true and Virat Kohli will bring the trophy home for India.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

13 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Airport Holdings plan $24 million bond by March

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. रिपब्लिक के पत्रकार के साथ ममता की पुलिस का टॉर्चर! पत्नी ने लगाई गुहार

    11 minutes ago

  4. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo