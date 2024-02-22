Advertisement

Are you a believer in astrology? Do you believe what is going to happen in your life can be predicted? If you are not, this story might change your opinion a little. Indian cricketing superstar Virat Kohli, well-known for his exploits on-field and being a loving husband to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was recently blessed with a baby boy who they introduced to the world as Akaay Kohli. A fascinating post about it has since gone viral, where an astrologer, back in 2016 had predicted the trajectory of Virat’s life, with a lot of astounding accuracy.

Virat Kohli’s horoscope

The Facebook post from 2016 talks with great accuracy about the cricketer’s future and most of the things seem to have come true. Let us look at the prediction.

1. Virat will continue to achieve greater stardom in 2016 and 2017. His cricketing skills will continue to impress the planet. As Saturn transits out of Scorpio in Jan 2017 his success will be even greater in 2017 as compared to 2016.

The accurate prediction | Imsage: Facebook

Virat Kohli finished the year 2017 with a mammoth 2818 international runs.

2.Talks of Virats marriage will surface in Mar/Apr 2017 and he will tie the knot by the end of 2017 and early 2018. If I were to look at the crystal ball chances are very conducive for marriage in Dec 2017-Jan 2018.

Jr. KOHLI arrived at the right time according to the prediction . But prediction 💀❤️‍🔥 !



Congratulations King Kohli 👑🐐 & #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Vamika pic.twitter.com/rzgL5pLb6s — Nishi 🌝 (@Nishi_45) February 20, 2024

Virat and Anushka did end up getting married in December 2017.

Virushka marriage happened according to the prediction timeline | Image: Instagram

3. After marriage he will gain in income from endorsements and he will also be blessed with a child between Feb 2018 and Sep 2020. The child will bring immense luck and fortune to the father.

Virat and Anuska announced their pregnancy in 2020.

4. Virat will have a lean period between Sep 2020-Sep 2021

Virat Kohli’s much-talked-about century drought happened during this time.

5. Virat will come back strongly between Sep 2021-2025 with huge success professionally and monetarily.

The cricketer played the innings of a lifetime against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 and was the player of the tournament in 2023.

Virat scored a match-winning knock against Pakistan in 2022 | Image: Instagram

6. Additionally, Virat will have an opportunity for another child between 2021-2024.

This is where things got interesting. Virat-Anushka announced the birth of Akaay Kohli, their second child in February 2024. Every single prediction has been on point till now.

The two predictions that are still left to be ticked off the list are -

7. Virat's career will partially flounder between Aug 2025 and Feb 2027.

8. Virat's career will pick up in 2027 and he will retire on a very high note before Mar 2028.

Considering 2027 will have the ODI Cricket World Cup, we all hope the predictions will come true and Virat Kohli will bring the trophy home for India.