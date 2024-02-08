Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have joined the list of celebrities who have been invited for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. A picture of the couple holding invites for the ceremony was shared on social media on January 16. After the picture surfaced, the choice of Anushka's outfit sparked rumours of her pregnancy yet again. Hearsay began even before the beginning of the Cricket World Cup in October 2023 that the couple is expecting their second child. The new picture seems to be fuelling the rumours again.

Anushka's modest look sparks pregnancy rumours

Ever since rumours around Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy have gained traction, the actress has been seemingly staying away from the public eye. Her latest picture with Virat Kohli comes months after she was last snapped in public during the World Cup. Back then too, her frequent spotting at the stadiums while India played against their opponents led to chatter on social media about her rumoured second pregnancy.

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli | Image: X

On Tuesday, in the picture that surfaced on social media, Anushka was dressed modestly in a beige colored salwar suit. She posed all smiles with Virat as they held invites for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about whether or not they are expecting their second child, Anushka's picture continue to fuel buzz.