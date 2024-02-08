English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Is Anushka Sharma Hiding Her Baby Bump In Viral Photo With Virat Kohli?

Hearsay began even before the beginning of the Cricket World Cup in October 2023 that the couple is expecting their second child.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have joined the list of celebrities who have been invited for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. A picture of the couple holding invites for the ceremony was shared on social media on January 16. After the picture surfaced, the choice of Anushka's outfit sparked rumours of her pregnancy yet again. Hearsay began even before the beginning of the Cricket World Cup in October 2023 that the couple is expecting their second child. The new picture seems to be fuelling the rumours again. 

Anushka's modest look sparks pregnancy rumours

Ever since rumours around Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy have gained traction, the actress has been seemingly staying away from the public eye. Her latest picture with Virat Kohli comes months after she was last snapped in public during the World Cup. Back then too, her frequent spotting at the stadiums while India played against their opponents led to chatter on social media about her rumoured second pregnancy.

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli | Image: X

On Tuesday, in the picture that surfaced on social media, Anushka was dressed modestly in a beige colored salwar suit. She posed all smiles with Virat as they held invites for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about whether or not they are expecting their second child, Anushka's picture continue to fuel buzz.    

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement