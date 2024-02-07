Chinese New Year 2024: Home Decor Ideas To Attract Luck This Year

Advertisement

Chinese home decor, with its deep-rooted cultural symbolism and timeless design elements, offers a captivating narrative that transcends mere ornamentation. It captivates a blend of history and modernity. There are various beliefs regarding Chinese home decor ideas that pertain to bringing good luck to the house.

From intricate details reflecting ancient artistry to the harmonious balance of yin and yang, decorating your home with timeless pieces can resonate with the grace and sophistication of Chinese heritage.

Here are Chinese home decor ideas that can bring good luck

Red paper cuttings

The most popular element when it comes to Chinese New Year decor is wishes written on red paper cuttings. It is believed that drawing auspicious plants like kalanchoe or fishes like carp is a sign of good luck.

Dragons

Keeping dragon-shaped lanterns at house is not a new phenomenon. For centuries, dragons have been one of the most important traditional symbols. Dragons are a symbol of authority, prosperity, and good luck. You can decorate your house with dragon-shaped lanterns, wall hangings, and paintings.

Chrysanthemums



Chrysanthemums are a symbol of happiness and vitality. Hence, it is common for people to decorate their houses with red, yellow, orange, or golden chrysanthemums. In addition, to give a pop of color to your house, they will also attract good luck.

Fish wall hanging

Redfish, especially carp, symbolize abundance and prosperity, it is believed that it makes a perfect piece of decor if you are hoping for wealth this new year. Tips to decorate include hanging a red fish-shaped lantern by your door or window.

Chinese lucky knots

Chinese knottings are decorative handicrafts that are an important part of Lunar New Year decor. These knots are among the eight Buddhist symbols of good fortune. It is believed that hanging them in your house will ward off evil.

Mandarin oranges

In Chinese households, under customary, it is believed that placing mandarin oranges and a red envelope next to children's pillows brings them good fortune.

Kumquat trees

Kumquat trees are often displayed in Chinese homes during the Chinese New Year celebration. The name of the kumquat in Mandarin is similar to the phrases for "gold" and "good luck". These trees are believed to bring luck and good fortune. You can place one in your doorway to greet guests.