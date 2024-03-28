Advertisement

In a world where emotions and perceptions play pivotal roles, colours do influence our psychology, mood, and overall outlook on life. Their vibrancy not only makes our surroundings more appealing but also channels positive energy into our lives. According to Astrotalk, each zodiac sign that has specific colours that are considered particularly lucky and beneficial. These hues are believed to enhance fortune, success, and happiness, aligning closely with the personality traits and celestial influences of each sign.

Aries

For Aries, the fiery red symbolises the sign's inherent vitality, passion, and purity. Additionally, white and yellow are seen as fortuitous, bringing brightness and positivity to Aries individuals.

Taurus

Taurus finds luck in the soothing shades of pink and white. With Venus as their ruling planet and Earth their element, green also emerges as a color of rejuvenation, promising love and financial prosperity.

Image credit: Unsplash

Gemini

Gemini thrives under the influence of yellow and green, colors that embody success and joy. These, along with pink and white, owing to Mercury's guardianship, are Gemini's lucky colors.

Cancer

Cancerians find luck in white, crimson, silver, gold, and lemon yellow, resonating with their lunar ruler. These colours attract positive vibrations and emotional well-being.

Image credit: Unsplash

Leo

Leo's self-confidence and career aspirations are amplified by orange, yellow, and pure red, reflecting the Sun's radiant energy, their ruling celestial body.

Virgo

Virgo benefits from blue, green, and light yellow, enhancing workplace success and aligning with their straightforward yet distinguished nature.

Libra

Bright, pleasing colours like white and light blue are especially lucky for Libra, enhancing their charming personality and promoting balance.

Scorpio

Scorpio's direction and purpose are illuminated by white, red, and shades of brown, with orange and yellow fostering beneficial personal and professional relationships.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius finds luck in dark yellow and orange, supporting their spontaneous and intellectual essence, while icy blue and turquoise offer protection.

Capricorn

Black, purple, dark brown, and green promise Capricorn monetary success and personal growth, reflecting their pragmatic approach to life and work.

Aquarius

Aquarius thrives in light blue, purple, and white, colours that spark creativity and perfectly capture the sign's innovative and unique nature.

Pisces

For Pisces, yellow, orange, and pink are auspicious, fostering inspiration, insights, and harmony in work and relationships, resonating with their adaptable and dual nature.