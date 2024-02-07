Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Libra Personality Traits: What Makes This Charming Air Sign Special?

Libras are known for their diplomatic nature, charm, and sense of fairness. Know all about their personality traits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Libra Personality Traits
Libra Personality Traits | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Libra, the seventh sign of the zodiac, is represented by the symbol of the Scales, symbolising balance, harmony, and justice. People born between September 23rd and October 22nd fall under the sign of Libra and are characterised by a distinct set of personality traits shaped by their ruling planet, Venus, and their element, Air. Writing about Libra, Astroyogi writes, “ Libra’s role in life is to balance and this is where they feel most comfortable. They are the happiest when with other people, and feel well at home in a group situation.” Here are some prominent personality traits associated with Librans.

Diplomatic and fair-minded

Libras are known for their strong sense of fairness and justice. They have a natural inclination towards diplomacy and strive to maintain harmony in their relationships and surroundings. Libras are skilled mediators who can see both sides of an issue and are adept at finding compromises that satisfy everyone involved.

Charming and sociable

With their magnetic personalities and charming demeanour, Libras effortlessly draw people towards them. They have a knack for making others feel comfortable and valued, and they excel in social situations. Libras enjoy engaging in meaningful conversations and forming connections with a wide range of people.

Indecisive and people-pleasing

Despite their strong sense of justice, Libras can struggle with decision-making due to their desire to please everyone. They may find themselves weighing multiple options endlessly, fearing that their choices may upset others. Libras may need to work on asserting their own needs and preferences rather than constantly seeking approval from others.

Artistic and aesthetic

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libras have a deep appreciation for art, culture, and aesthetics. They are drawn to beauty in all its forms and have a keen eye for design, symmetry, and elegance. Many Libras have a talent for creative expression and may excel in fields such as art, music, or fashion.

Avoidance of conflict

Libras thrive in environments that are peaceful and harmonious, and they often go to great lengths to avoid confrontation or discord. They may suppress their own feelings or opinions to maintain harmony in relationships, which can lead to internalised resentment over time. Learning to assert themselves assertively while still respecting others' viewpoints is a valuable lesson for Libras.

Idealistic and romantic

Libras possess a romantic and idealistic nature, often dreaming of finding their perfect soulmate and experiencing true love. They value romance, partnership, and companionship and are willing to put effort into nurturing and maintaining their relationships. Libras may have high expectations of their partners and may need to remind themselves that no relationship is perfect.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

