Scorpio, the eighth sign of the zodiac, is represented by the scorpion, symbolising intensity, passion, and transformation. People born between October 23rd and November 21st fall under the sign of Scorpio and are characterised by a unique set of personality traits shaped by their ruling planets, Pluto and Mars, and their element, Water. As per Astroyogi, “ Scorpios are brave and full of focus and determination. Their will can never be broken and you are highly independent, driven by short term goals. If everything does not go quite to plan, then they will adapt and change their approach. ” Here are some prominent Scorpio personality traits.

Intense and determined

Scorpios are known for their intense and passionate nature. They approach life with a deep sense of purpose and determination, never shying away from challenges or obstacles. Once they set their sights on a goal, they pursue it relentlessly, often exhibiting unwavering focus and determination to achieve success.

Mysterious

Scorpios are enigmatic and mysterious individuals who often keep their true thoughts and feelings hidden beneath the surface. They have a complex inner world characterised by depth, introspection, and emotional intensity. Scorpios are drawn to the deeper mysteries of life and are not afraid to delve into the darker aspects of human nature.

Loyal and protective

Despite their guarded nature, Scorpios are fiercely loyal and protective of those they care about. They form deep emotional bonds with their loved ones and will go to great lengths to defend and support them. Scorpios value trust and honesty in relationships and expect the same level of loyalty from others.

Passionate

Scorpios are known for their intense passion and sensuality. They approach life with a deep appreciation for pleasure and enjoy indulging in the finer things life has to offer. Scorpios are highly attuned to their senses and are drawn to experiences that evoke strong emotions and sensations.

Independent and self-reliant

Scorpios value their independence and autonomy and are not afraid to stand alone if necessary. They possess a strong sense of self-reliance and are capable of navigating life's challenges with resilience and determination. Scorpios are often drawn to professions and pursuits that allow them to assert their independence and exercise their leadership abilities.

Determined and resilient

Scorpios possess a remarkable inner strength and resilience that enables them to overcome adversity and bounce back from setbacks. They have a natural ability to adapt to changing circumstances and thrive in situations that test their endurance and fortitude. Scorpios are not easily discouraged and possess a steely determination to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Emotionally intuitive

Scorpios have a keen intuition and are highly attuned to the emotions of others. They possess a natural ability to read between the lines and perceive underlying motivations and intentions. Scorpios are skilled observers who can pick up on subtle cues and nuances in interpersonal dynamics, making them adept at navigating complex social situations.