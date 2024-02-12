Wondering If Love Is Meant For You This Valentine's? Check Out Prediction Based On Your Zodiac

Advertisement

Love is in the air as Valentine's Week is underway and the couples across the globe are busy celebrating each day with great zeal and pomp. They are making happy memories with whom they care about and see their future. To make the week more interesting and happening, we have brought to you a love life prediction based on your zodiac sign, as per Astro Sage. So if any of you are planning to make a big step to propose to your lover, must read how your week is going to be.

Aries (February 12 to February 14)

Due to your unstable nature in love and relationships, you may have differences with your sweetheart this week despite trying not to. Its direct effect will be seen in different areas of your life and you will not be able to put your mind to any activity. Your spouse may ask you to choose between the family and them, resulting in a dilemma. In such a situation, you will need to understand that all these situations are temporary, and you must try and resolve them.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Taurus (February 12 to February 14)

These are the best days to share many secrets related to your past with your lover. However, to share your personal feelings and confidential things with your beloved, this time is going to be a bit hostile. You need to be patient while waiting for the conditions to improve.

Gemini (February 12 to February 14)

There are different ways to impress your partner and improve your love life. By doing so, you will become closer to your partner which will benefit you in the long run. The upcoming days will be filled with excitement as you will experience a great deal of love in your married life. During this time, you and your partner will enjoy a luxurious life while being in your own little world.

Cancer (February 12 to February 14)

There can be a beautiful turn in your life. You may realise how important your beloved is to you, encouraging you to take your relationship to the next stage - marriage. For married natives, on the other hand, the upcoming days can bring favourable outcomes in your lives. However, if you are facing some issues in your married life then don't worry as you will be able to overcome all the indifferences.

Leo (February 12 to February 14)

Due to the auspicious combination of planets, there are chances that you may find the love of your life. While those who are already in a relationship take proper advantage of this beautiful time and resolve every old dispute. Talking about married couples, then please note, that you will get into a small dispute with your spouse on unnecessary things, but by the end of the day, you will realise your mistake.

Virgo (February 12 to February 14)

During this time, you will be on cloud seven. You will not miss any opportunity to express your feelings and will do anything to keep your partner happy. If there is any kind of misunderstanding between you both, then it will go away. For those who are planning to take their relationship to the next level, then this is the perfect time to introduce your girlfriend or boyfriend to your family.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)



Libra (February 12 to February 14)

During this time, you will be on cloud seven. You will not miss any opportunity to express your feelings and will do anything to keep your partner happy. If there is any kind of misunderstanding between you both, then it will go away. For those who are planning to take their relationship to the next level, then this is the perfect time to introduce your girlfriend or boyfriend to your family.

Scorpio (February 12 to February 14)

During this time you will get an opportunity to meet your parents with old acquaintances or hear something new and important about them. If you are still single and have been waiting for your beloved for a long time, you may have to wait a little longer. Because you will be busy at work, giving you minimal time to focus on your personal life.

Sagittarius (February 12 to February 14)

During this time you will get an opportunity to meet your parents with old acquaintances or hear something new and important about them. If you are still single and have been waiting for your beloved for a long time, you may have to wait a little longer. Because you will be busy at work, giving you minimal time to focus on your personal life.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Capricorn (February 12 to February 14)

This time is going to be very favourable for your love life. The best part is that some lucky natives can get married to their beloved. Natives of this zodiac sign who have been married recently can go on a vacation with their partner. During this time, your closeness with your spouse will increase, and both of you will be looking to steal some intimate moments.

Aquarius (February 12 to February 14)

From the perspective of romance, your life can take a new turn. Your lover may pop the question but you must note - don't make any hasty decision and ask the lover for some time. Instead of turning it round and round, it will be better for you to talk to them in clear words. Ignoring small wishes and talk of life partners can cause problems in your married life this week.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)



Pisces (February 12 to February 14)

If you have been in a relationship for a long time, you can let your lover meet your family members this week. There are conjunctions that your family members might stand by you for the relationship. In this regard, you need to speak to your lover. This week, you will be successful in getting the opportunity to spend time with your partner. Also, you may decide to have a child and think about your future accordingly.